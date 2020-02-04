         Why 'Klaus' should win the Oscar for best animated film

Share it:

There are a few days left before the winners of the 92nd edition of the Oscars are announced, so surely we will all have our favorites in the different categories. Today I would like to make a stop at the best animated film to explain Because I believe that 'Klaus' It should be done with the figurine.

Because it is an excellent movie

It may seem obvious but sometimes we forget that the Oscars should reward the best films of the year and personally I think ‘Klaus’ is the best of the five candidates. A priori can even be lazy to see it because we think about the need for another film about the origins of Santa Claus, but it soon shows how wrong we were.

The first thing that stands out about ‘Klaus’ is that he has a lot of heart and that warmth that gives off in all its facets is transmitted to the viewer, enjoying so much during his viewing as when he then thinks about her. Its history is true that it is based on common places, but it is all treated with such affection that it goes to the background to enjoy the great characters created by Sergio Pablos and the different interactions between them.

All this is addressed without ever neglecting that comedy necessary for us to enter the story – initially one thinks at various times in the dynamics between the two protagonists of 'The Emperor and his follies' – and then address the Christmas story from simplicity but without accepting that anything is worth it for being a movie thought first for the smallest of the house.

In this way, the sympathetic to the charming are passed to catch us completely in its final stretch without necessarily being aware of how it has done it, because ‘Klaus’ makes it easy what is normally very difficult to achieve. Shine in every genre you are trying and also visually, which will be the next thing we value.

Because it really brings something to the world of animation

The 2D animation It has been virtually disappeared from Hollywood for years, but ‘Klaus’ shows that it can still evolve and offer a visual result with nothing to envy to titles that opt ​​for 3D and have multimillion-dollar budgets at their disposal. To put it in numbers, ‘Klaus’ cost $ 40 million, while ‘Toy Story 4’ went to 200 million.

I have nothing bad to say about any of these two in relation to his animation work, but also nothing that deserves to be praised as much as Sergio Pablos's efforts in 'Klaus' to get the illusion of being a 3D movie when not this is the case, highlighting above all the work of illumination To make it possible. It is little less than a miracle that ‘Klaus’ looks that good with that budget.

For completing a historic comeback

If it was almost a surprise that I was nominated -Your own officials seemed to take their absence for granted after the nomination for 'Where is my body?' – has become little less than the favorite To get the prize. Since his defeat in the Goya at the hands of 'Buñuel in the labyrinth of the turtles' -which should not have been far from being nominated for the Oscar-, 'Klaus' has swept the Annie awards, where the last four winners have also They took the precious golden statuette, and BAFTA has been taken to the best animated film.

For some time now, in the Oscars, it has been possible to highlight a narrative as if the time has come to reward such an actor or director than to focus so much on the virtues of his work and the streak that leads ra Klaus ’also smells a bit like argument in that direction.

And this is achieved without giving up the fact that everything is drawn by hand that enhances that nostalgic touch of the film itself but without recreating it. What is important here is not to celebrate the animation past as to demonstrate that this technology is not at all outdated, it was simply put aside when it could give much more of itself and ‘Klaus ’is good proof of that.

Because the category needs it

It's true that ‘Spider-Man: A new universe’ broke a streak last year several years of overwhelming dominance by Pixar and Disney in this category of the Oscars – the previous one in snatching them the prize was ‘Rank’ at the 2012 gala – but it’s been a whopping 14 years since he won a European animated film –’Wallace & Gromit and the curse of vegetables’ He was the last and only one to get it – and it's time to break that streak. That it was also the first Spanish film to achieve it would be a good addition.

They also have the option of "Where is my body?" To do so, but let's face it, their victory options are virtually non-existent. And on top of this year there is no Asian candidate to break an even worse streak: ‘Chihiro's trip’ is the only one that has taken the statuette, in this case in the edition held in 2003.