Why Kendall Jenner has a soft spot for positive people (and not only)

We present your best friend, who is already ours too: Kendall Jenner. We have good reasons for our esteem for you to increase. In fact, the model released a sort of interview for one advertising clip by Calvin Klein which is titled In Bed with Kendall Jenner. Here she tells what she loves to do on a bed (no, it's not about sex!), But also what she loves surround yourself with positive people, aka the genuine ones that make her laugh. And yes, in all cases she says things that you will fully share and they will make you think that she in your BFF group would be fine and could make a (funny) contribution of a certain weight.

Kendall Jenner, surround yourself with positive people to feel good

Let's start with simple things, like what he does on a bed. Kendall Jenner has revealed that she loves to relax, eat ice cream and watch her favorite movies, like Me & Marley (with Jennifer Aniston) or Bridesmaid – The bride's friends. And this without the naps he loves to crush. The model is one who goes to bed early, at most 10 in the evening, but wakes up just as early, because she likes to take advantage of the whole day. On the penica you will agree very much with her, as on the rest:

"If I need a nap, I have to take that nap, because otherwise – I told you before, guys, I am a bit of a grandmother – I will be so tired that then I become annoying for all my friends".

He also told of his good intentions for 2020, which mainly aim at one goal: to remove negativity and be positive and optimistic.

Finally he spoke of people she likes to have next to her and that they must have at least two characteristics: being witty and spontaneous.

"I like positive people and very witty ones. Those who manage to make me laugh. The more fun you are, the more you are, without filters. I think it's the best situation."

Who to avoid instead? "Those who try to be something they are not."

Isn't Kendall Jenner the friend your dream team would need now ?!

This is the video with Kendall Jenner you can see:

