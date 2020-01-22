Why it is so important to have a conversation about sex, according to the cast of ‘Sex Education’

Share it:

They already said those of Salt-N-Pepa: "Let's talk about sex, baby". The Serie 'Sex education'Netflix has set the goal of starting from the beginning an open, informed and biased conversation about sex. Especially in adolescence, a moment of awakening and sexual experimentation that too often ends up in danger due to ignorance and lack of training. The second season of the show defends more than ever the need for a well structured subject on sexual health in all the institutes of the world, and that makes it one of the most important series of the moment.

At least, that's what the protagonists think, with whom we have spoken to explain the secret of 'Sex Education'. We have done to ESA Mariposa (Otis Milburn), Connor Swindells (Adam Groff), Kedar Williams-Stirling (Jackson Marchetti), Aimee Lou Woods (Aimee Gibbs), Tanya Reynolds (Lily Iglehart) and Patricia Allison (Ola Nyman) A very simple question: Why is this series so important? The answers focus on issues of all kinds. "What this series does very well is to show that everyone is fighting their own battles and there is no one right way to do things"argues Butterfield, the main character in the story, who is still trying to deal with his newly awakened sexuality." Simply having the conversation means that it is easier to talk about sexually transmitted diseases, there is less shame if it is open… It benefits everyone, "he continues.

His classmates are not far behind. "It's good, because it challenges what we know about sex and vulnerability", says Williams-Stirling. "It is also set in an institute and in the teenage years," adds Swindells, "and that's why I think it resonates in the lives of many people, because these problems can move to when you start to be an adult and even later if you don't identify them. soon". They know better than anyone who 'Sex Education' is as fun as it is educational, and teaches us (also in this new season) a good handful of lessons to apply either in us or in those around us.