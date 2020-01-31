Why isn't the Joker? Cathy Yan explains

Share it:

Harley Quinn's next adventure is about to hit theaters. The film, as the title indicates, 'Birds of prey and the fabulous emancipation of Harley Quinn', the story will show us how is this new stage that is no longer the Joker's girlfriend, which he plays Margot Robbie.

The character of Jared Leto does not make an appearance in the history he directs Cathy Yan. The director talked about the decision not to include the enemy of Batman, explaining that including it in any way, beyond a mention, could detract from the starting point of this new DC movie. This is how Yan explained it to Heroic Hollywood.

"Well, I think the movie starts with the breakup and then it's about Harley and we just wanted to work with that and what we needed it to be fair to prove that it existed and that there was a breakup, but the focus of the movie is definitely not on the Joker "

Robbie had previously stated that he revealed that the plan for the new plot did not have much space to include the Leto Joker.

"Either it was going to be a complete story of Harley and Joker, or Joker had to be out of the picture"said the producer too."I really wanted to see Harley in a girl gang and I felt that there was a big bump in the market when it comes to action movies with girl gangs. I felt that nobody was doing that and could not understand why, especially a movie based on a comic".

In addition, Robbie clarified that "From the beginning it was a conscious choice that they have to separate at this stage. I have a whole background story in my head of what happened between what you saw at the end of 'Suicide Squad' and what you see at the beginning of 'Birds of Prey'".

Fans can discover what has been of the life of Harley Quinn without Joker from Friday February 7th.