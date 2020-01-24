why is the most insane and addictive reality of the moment

Share it:

"Estefaníaaaaaa!"

—Christofer

The world of television reality is, like everything else in this life, governed by contrasts. Making an analogy with the seventh art, we can meet with high quality products, of those who reap Oscar nominations and proudly exhibit on the outstanding shelves of our video libraries, such as 'Forged on fire' or 'Hyperdrive'. The 'Parasites' of reality TV. The 'Godfather' of the impossible contests.

On the other hand … well; on the other side are those odes to bad taste and amorality on which the Mediaset factory has underpinned its prime time —And, well, half of his grill — and before whose grotesque spectacles it is difficult to resist. Programs that know what keys to play to hunt viewers who, a priori, would not enter their target, and that many – I will not, because I hate the concept – could label as "guilty pleasures".

The last achievement of the Spanish division of the cathode empire of Silvio Berlusconi has been have half a country pending a man shouting alienated the man of his partner -I don't know if this is still the right term- while running along the beach, we don't know very well where, after having seen her being unfaithful in a video. This – and much more – is 'The island of temptations', and believe me when I tell you that it hooks more and keeps more in suspense than the last season of 'Game of Thrones'.

"We have more images"

Those who are somewhat in years will remember without much effort that television jewel presented by Francine Gálvez that broadcast Antena 3 in 2002 entitled 'Blind trust' –"Jo, aunt, Cloud!"-. In her, three couples tested their relationships by being separated in two houses, in which the participants had to resist – or not – the seductions of a group of men and women, and face videos of their orange socks "interacting" – jé – with their suitors.

'The island of temptations' is still a reboot millennial of this format. Let's change Gálvez for Mónica Naranjo and the Portuguese Algarbe for the Dominican Republic, let's increase the number of couples from three to five, add dating games and expulsions, let's extract the vast majority of the casting of the program of the Mediaset Television Universe "Take that one, Marvel!" And success is assured without winding our brains too much.

Among lovebirds out of 'First Dates', long anonymous couples "hypercelloses", romances born in 'Big Brother', "vice versa" and viral civil guards, the selection of contestants – let's not talk about the suitors – willing to test their love is as extravagant as perfect for nonsense of these dimensions. An assortment of volatile personalities, diluted between the person and the character, that you laugh at 'Pasión de Gavilanes'.

Because if; 'The island of temptations' is even better than the most dantesque and twisted soap opera you can imagine. The narrative of the program is calculated to the millimeter so that each revelation, each chive arrimada and each hint of infidelity generate drowned shouts, outbreaks towards the screen, hatred towards the great villains – for the time being villains – of Villa Montaña and pity for the suffering inhabitants from Villa Playa.

It is a pity that, ultimately, such mercy is not such a thing; because we are facing a format capable of making the worst of oneself. It is inevitable to rub your legs like a fly in front of a drop of honey every time the Orange says its phrase "we have more images" during the viewings at the stake, anticipating an even more steamy video than the previous that bury even more if it fits the relationship of its protagonist.

'The island of temptations' is the closest thing to seeing an accident. As unpleasant as it may be to glimpse the horror and suffering projected upon the eyes, open as plates, of a defeated man who has just seen his girlfriend make a remake of 'Showgirls' frolicking with another in a pool, it is impossible to look away and wish that the thing goes further, that its pupils reflect that Lovecraftian madness of having seen something that goes beyond all understanding and logic.

All this, in addition, is powered by the seriousness that dominates the tone, and fleeing the comic montages, accelerated and full of jokes and sound effects that we have seen in 'Farmer looking for a wife', 'A prince for Corina' and the like. Here the thing is serious, and solemnity ends up being so imposted that it can't help becoming a great comedy.

'The island of temptations', fiction apart, is the first major television phenomenon of this decade nationwide. A wet dream for the average coach forum looking for an excuse to unleash its misogyny at the touch of a keyboard. A true delight that it will make you feel dirty while you realize that pleasures, if they really are, can never be guilty; because a reality in which a man successfully seduces a woman after telling him "I have palpitations on the turnip" It can't be bad.

Gods, the Farrelly of the 90s would draw pure gold from this.