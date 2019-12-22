Why is the Climate Summit held in Madrid?

Share it:

On December 2, the Madrid Climate Summit begins, one of the most important events of the year. This is the twenty-fifth meeting of the Climate Summit or COP Meeting. It is the supreme decision-making body of the United Nations in relation to Climate Change. But what is the reason why it is celebrated in Madrid?

At first, Chile was going to be the country that would host the meeting. Despite being held in Madrid, Chile continues to chair the Climate Summit. Carolina Schmidt, the Minister of Environment of the Andean country, will therefore be the highest representative of the meeting to be held between December 2 and 13.

In recent weeks Chile has lived numerous social protests, and the political and social situation of the country at the moment is critical. Therefore, in November the UN and the Government of Chile had to look for an alternative for the celebration of the XXV Climate Summit. That was how they opted for Madrid.

This does not imply that Spain will be the protagonist of the meeting at the executive level. Despite celebrating the Climate Summit in Madrid, the Andean country continues to be the organizer and its Minister of Environment, the president.

The Government of Spain has a great commitment in the fight for climate change. Therefore, it considers that the action of both the UN and the countries that form the EU must be a priority. That is why he offered the city of Madrid to host the Climate Summit.

Greta Thunberg is currently crossing the Atlantic Ocean aboard a catamaran to arrive on time for the meeting.