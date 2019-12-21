why is the best episode so far

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sometimes, clinging to tropes is not so bad. 'The Mandalorian' is the example that a purely nostalgic series is uniting the opposing fans of 'Star Wars'. As evidence, episode 7 is being considered the best in the series. Characters return that have already appeared, and with established relationships the characters interact fluently in a story full of important events.

In 'The reckoning'some of the problems that had begun to affect the latest installments of the series of Disney +. There is an attractive and high-risk premise and the episode presents elements of 'Star wars'instantly recognizable without resorting to constant complacency of nostalgia that had been present in many episodes. The characters are nice, convincing and face each other meaningfully.

In search of the lost Baby Yoda

Directed by Deborah Chow and written by Jon Favreau, in the seventh episode, Mando receives a message from Greef, the leader of the bounty hunter who is alive and is now supposedly on the side of Mando, planning to take down the Client. Brawler Dear Dune appears again as support and Kuill for take care of Baby Yoda. But plan does not go as expected. Mando continues to have some platonic chemistry with Cara, who seems to be one of the few people he seems comfortable with.

Kuill is the classic paternal cliché, who was the ally and mentor of Mando and is of Yoda, and also knows more about the strength of what we could see at the beginning. He is the Obi-Wan Kenobi prototype and the combined performance of Nick Nolte and Misty Rosas It makes the little alien convincing and endearing. The droid restoration of Taika Waititi He emphasizes the awkward and relearning of the droids to function, which shows us Kuill's patience as the core of his character and part of what makes him so charming.

This character contrasts with the clumsy and cruel mercenaries of the previous episode and connects in a tender way with little Yoda, whose powers in the force are growing, introducing the same power that appears in 'Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of the Skywalker' (Rise of the Skywalker, 2019). The use of force in this character, that still collides with the original magic, in which the force was something learned, of ability to connect with the universe and not a genetic superpower without a hint of spirituality or mystical

Heart attack cliffhanger

The dialogue is functional and classic 'Star Wars', with characters who often ask questions to explain possible holes with the actors making the lines work, with Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano raising the script thanks to an involvement with his characters, but the main course, as always are his action scenes in which some are more routine than usual, except for a night attack of dragon-like creatures that remember the Riddick saga. But thenWhy the episode is being so well valued?

We have already mentioned the recovery of two of the best characters, all together. But first, the reason is that it is part of a double ending, a climax that will end in chapter 8. This makes everything have another attitude and the plot is more decisive. On the other hand there are the revelations. Especially that the customer is not the big badbut a new character the Moff Gideon from Giancarlo Esposito, demonstrating again that his thing is to play villain. Gideon responds to the archetype of the Empire, a refined and more lethal version of a bounty hunter. Your presence is what makes the episode truly exciting.

With the great conflict in front of the assembled team, the true atmosphere of a western prior to a great duel, and so things get steep to the maximum in the twist final. One of the advantages is that the series does not lengthen more than necessary and maintains its adventurous tone without trying to cover more than its due. That said, you can also see the threads that make many episodes do not differ so much from television from other less prestigious times of television, with heroes in missions like that. 'Star trek'o'Hercules'.