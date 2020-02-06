Why is Margot Robbie's role so important in the movie 'The Scandal' (Bombshell)?

Share it:

'The scandal' (Bombshell) finally arrives at cinemas in Spain on February 7.

The movie, based on real events, tells how journalists from Fox news they managed to overthrow the sexual predator Roger Ailes, co-founder and CEO of the chain. The denunciation of the presenter Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) for sexual harassment, and the subsequent support of her partner Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron) brought to light the scandal that made the foundations of one of the most important emporiums of communication in U.S.

You lie that Charlize Theron Y Nicole Kidman they embody the women who starred in the events, the character who plays Margot Robbie (Kayla Pospisil) is fictional, but it combines several real anecdotes of several women involved in different cases of harassment by Ailes.

THE ROLE OF MARGOT ROBBIE IN 'THE SCANDAL'

From here, there are no spoilers, tranquility.

There are three very interesting aspects of the fictional role of Kayla Pospisil.

Kayla is a Republican woman, who has received an education from traditional values, but at the beginning of its presentation on screen there is a turn that 'collides' with some of its ideals, and is very well thought out in the script, because it makes the viewer reflect on conservatism in the 21st century. As revealed in the synopsis, Kayla's role brings together the stories of several women who suffer harassment from Ailes. The fact that they have embodied these stories in a girl who has just begun her professional career is a nod (and a resolution) for all the young women who may be involved in similar situations. Look closely at the conversation he has with his partner when he confesses everything. No woman has to go through what she went through and, in case it happens, talking as soon as possible is the most urgent. We must not tolerate no macho behavior around us.

Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie in one of the scenes of ’The Scandal’ (Bombshell). D.R. The film has been nominated for three Oscar Awards (Best Actress: Charlize Theron, Best Supporting Actress: Margot Robbie and Best Makeup and Hair Salon). We will be attentive!

