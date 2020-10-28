Why is it called La casa di carta? This is how the acclaimed Netflix series was born

The fifth part of The paper house, which will conclude the beloved series, is one of the most anticipated products of the future on Netflix. One of the questions fans are asking is: how will the heist at Banco de España end? New photos from the set of La casa di carta 5 show us excited moments, and the tension of the lovers of the series is skyrocketing.

Furthermore, several theories would like one of the most beloved characters of La casa di carta to make his sensational return in the fifth and last part of La casa de papel. The ingredients for an explosive finale, therefore, are all there. While waiting to find out the answers to all our questions, we have already covered some curiosities related to the series and we have listed the gang members of The House of Paper from worst to best. Today, however, we will go back to the origins of the series and try to answer another popular question on the web: why is the series called that? And how was it born? Let’s see it together.

January 13, 2006. We are a San Isidro, a town in the province of Buenos Aires, and particularly in the neighborhood Acassuso, one of the richest in the hinterland of the Argentine capital. Five criminals enter the bank Rio and hold 23 people hostage for five hours. What characterizes this shot, which will go down in history as The theft of the century (lit. “the robbery of the century”), is that the robbers do not have any weapons (if not some toy gun), they have no intention of injuring anyone, but only of being able to escape through a previously dug tunnel. The stolen goods? Something like 19 million dollars and 80 kilograms of jewelry. The secret of the operations is the figure of a sixth man, able to lead the operations from the outside: his name is Fernando Araujo, but the gang members simply know him as The teacher. The criminals would have gotten away with it if they hadn’t been denounced by the wife of one of them, jealous that her husband had run away with his young mistress.

Poetically, before leaving the bank, the robbers left a nice message for the police who, astonished after breaking in, found no trace of the gang. Once captured, they were sentenced to 5 years in prison, but only a million dollars were recovered from the stolen goods.

This story reminds you of something, doesn’t it? Well, the main inspiration for the adventures of the Teacher and our loved ones “Dalí“It was precisely this robbery, which in Argentina had an incredible resonance, and is still remembered today as one of the most successful shots in history.

From this, it is also easy to understand what the name of the series is due to. The paper house (in original language The paper house), would be none other than the famous Spanish state mint protagonist of the first two parts of the series: literally, the “house” where paper, or money, is produced. Furthermore, metaphorically there could also be a reference to the “castles of cards”, understood as the perfect plans which then, once colliding with reality, collapse at the first difficulty. Curiously, however, the English title of the series is a more classic one Money Heist, focusing more on the issue of robbery.

Waiting to find out if everything will turn out to be a real “house of cards” with the series finale, here you can find our review of the fourth season of La casa di carta.

