Why is Hunter x Hunter always on hiatus? A valid theory would reveal the reason

January 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
How many times, at the end of the usual 10 canonical issues since the return of Hunter x Hunter, did you happen to swear with a loud "Togashi!"? Funny quotes aside, there is a valid theory that would explain the causes that allow sensei to interrupt serialization every time to return "paused".

And contrary to popular opinion, the reasons do not concern Yoshihiro Togashi's much ironized home in Belize, but a matter of rights. Before proceeding with what has been announced, we remind you that the above is the result of a theory, albeit valid and accredited, and therefore it is advisable to implement it with the necessary precautions.

Hunter x Hunter has just celebrated its new year off, with several months that a chapter isn't being published on Weekly Shonen Jump. The motivations behind so much freedom to sensei, that it seems just enough time to make the necessary chapters to publish a volume and pocket a nice nest egg, could go back to copyright rights, all signed with the words "Hunter x Hunter HUNTERxHUNTER © POT (Yoshihiro Togashi) 1998–2012". Everything is very different from the other works of the same magazine, such as the manga by Demon Slayer which, instead, reads "KIMETSU NO YAIBA © 2016 by Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA Inc.".

As you can see for yourself, therefore, Hunter x Hunter seems to appear as a unicum of its kind, a title that receives some contractual releases that would allow Togashi sensei much more autonomy and freedom in the serialization of his manga. However, this remains a mere speculation, but would clarify the great freedom of action granted by the editor Shuiesha to "king of breaks".

In this regard, you can investigate the matter through the link attached in the source. And you, instead, what do you think of this theory? Let us know, as always, with a comment in the appropriate box below.

