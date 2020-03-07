Why is Coronavirus squeezing the animation industry?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The spread of Coronavirus has generated much confusion within the productive stability of numerous sectors, creating delays and disputes that have influenced the entire trend of the industry. The animation, of course, has not been exempt from this general chaos, but what are the real reasons behind these problems?

Because of the Coronavirus many events have been canceled, such as Anime Japan 2020 or the Australian Anime Festival, breaking a long-standing balance in the Japanese animation scene. In particular, due to the spread of the virus, the Japanese government has stopped flights and visas from China and Korea to try to control as much as possible the Covid-19. This choice, of course, could only irritate the two nations which, in all respects, started canceling visas from Japan accordingly.

Due to the need for continuous labor, Japanese animation subcontracted part of the work to third-party studios, the majority based in Korea and China. However, the absence of cutting-edge tools forces part of the staff of a studio to take a flight to travel later to one of the countries in question to collect the material once completed. Suffice it to say, in fact, that nowadays animation studios cannot do without tools now considered obsolete like FAX. And precisely because of the interruption of these flights between nations it is impossible to deliver or receive the material creating irreparable delays that obviously forced the productions to delay the broadcasting of a certain television series.

And you, on the other hand, what do you think of this unpleasant situation? Let us know with a comment below.