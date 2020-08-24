why is an episode completely black and white?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although there will still be a wait for the second part of Lucifer 5, fans have been able to get their hands on the first eight episodes of the fifth season, one of which has reserved a nice surprise for lovers of black and white films of the past.

The fourth episode, entitled It Never Ends Well for the Chicken, it is indeed set in 1940s Los Angeles, and for this reason the authors have decided to make the charm of the time also from a visual point of view. A bold choice, linked to the authors’ willingness to tell the first case I’ve ever worked on the devil played by Tom Ellis.

A journey into memory therefore, triggered by a request from Chloe’s daughter (Trixie). The girl would like to know more about the iconic ring worn by Lucifer, who finally decides to tell her the truth. The story begins in New York in 1946 and revolves around the search for Lilith’s ring, exiled from the Garden of Eden millennia earlier and forced to live on Earth.

Although in some moments the episode returns to Lucifer and Trixie in the present, the rest of the cast appears in the episode only thanks to a stratagem: the various actors play alternative characters within the Lucifer tale. A pleasant idea that immerses everyone in the typical atmosphere of film noir.

We leave you the pleasure of discovering the solution of the case, and we refer you to the review of the second episode of Lucifer 5.