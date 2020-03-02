Why imagine that you are a zebra will help you in your life, by youtuber Ter

Share it:

Ter came to our lives there by 2017, and we no longer imagine the universe of Youtube without her.

We have not come here to emphasize the vital restlessness that causes us not to have a video of Ter every day. Mainly, because he granted us that wish last week – in which the 'youtuber'he published a daily video – although, also, because we understand his self-demand, as he explains here, and there is nothing more to discuss.

But – oh, the buts – we cannot miss the opportunity to praise the work that, in 5-minute videos, has done for the community of Youtube these days.

And, specifically, with a video as original as 'random' that has made us open our eyes a little, remembering with perspective those moments when negativity has overwhelmed us (and we have been punished for it).

THE TER ZEBRA VIDEO

The goal of imagining that you are a zebra (threatened by a lion), it turns out to Ter A valid example to show us that, although sometimes we crush ourselves for not being positive, It is also legitimate to get carried away by negativity.

We have the right to be negative, to have a 'hater' comment affect us, to have a good day and suddenly something completely knocks it down. It is not necessary to always see the positive part of things, we can recreate in that only bad. Why not? As long as, of course, we do not enter a constant loop with it. The idea is to give identity to that feeling, manage it and get out of it.

The metaphor is a fantasy and we are 'fans' of the examples it sets – and the grace with which it counts it. If you don't follow Ter, you're taking it.