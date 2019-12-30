Entertainment

why Henry Cavill wanted to be "as faithful as possible to the original"

December 30, 2019
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Henry Cavill, absolute protagonist of the series The Witcher In the role of Geralt de Rivia, he is a recognized fan of the original work. And, as such, he believes it is important that Netflix production, and its interpretation, be true to the source on which they are based.

"I wanted to make it as faithful as possible to the original," he said in an interview to GQ. "For me, as a fan, it was about taking my love for the character to the series. I wanted to protect him."

“It would have hurt me to know that a series that I would not have joined was going to be made, regardless of whether someone made a personal, direct, and even brilliant interpretation of Geralt, but that I, as a fan, did not share”commented Cavill.

The actor continued explaining that he pressed for more magic in the series. And, of course, performed by his Geralt.

“I really wanted to boost that in the series, because for me the public should know that he can do these things. I cared because everything is part of being a sorcerer. ”

