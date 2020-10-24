why has Maggie always been a baby?

I Simpson they continue to be one of the most popular series on television, even three decades after the historic first episode aired. In fact, the huge public success for the 32nd season premiere of The Simpsons testifies to how fans have always been attracted to the animated family created by Matt Groening.

On our pages we have already analyzed which are the most controversial episodes in the history of The Simpsons, yet, another feature that appears evident in the show is the presence of a series of still unsolved mysteries. One of them is certainly linked to the figure of Maggie Simpson.

The smallest of the house, in fact, has currently been a newborn for almost 33 years, without ever growing up, and many over the seasons have wondered why this choice. Perhaps it would not have been better to have an extra character able to speak and express himself, albeit very young, as happens with Stewie of I Griffin?

We received a partial response almost three years ago. Infractions. in a post on Twitter dated 11 December 2017 (which you can find at the bottom of the news), the famous American speaker of iHeartRadio Brian Fink he wondered how it was possible that Maggie has remained a newborn all these years:

“Mmm I’m confused. This is my first time seeing @TheSimpsons ever …. how is it possible that Maggie is still a baby with a pacifier? Shouldn’t he be in college by now?!? 🤔”

The response from the official de I Simpson was the following:

“This is the magic of #ISimpson.“

Clearly, the same production did not want to communicate further details on the narrative choices implemented by Matt Groening and Al Jean.

A very popular theory is that the characters of The Simpsons never get old due to the fact that the town of Springfield is in a universe where time passes very slowly. Another theory, much darker, would see Homer never awakened from the coma that occurred during the eighteenth episode of the fourth season, We’ve come to this: a Simpsons clip show. The reality might be simpler, and that being the product a cartoon, the characters don’t grow and age, simply because they don’t need to. However, we will probably never find out.

While waiting to know if the nature of the time change of The Simpsons will ever be revealed, here you can find the best episodes of The Simpsons with Lisa as the protagonist.

What do you think of it? Because Maggie has never aged it I Simpson? Let us know in the comments space!