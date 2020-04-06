Why has Jamie Dornan (50 Shades of Gray) returned to Instagram?

Share it:

The actor Jamie Dornan he seemed to have embraced some tendencies of one of his best-known characters and remained in the shade. He was dedicated to his filming, promotions and events but he had completely parked his social networks. What happened to mister Flock? asked his followers. Until this week he surprised everyone with an unexpected return forced, according to him, by quarantine to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Who was the embodiment of the popular Christian Grey on the screens, he posted an image of himself with a naked torso and soaked in blue liquid. The Northern Irishman looked like a strange Smurf experiment and justified it with the current situation. "Confinement made me do this," she wrote on her official Instagram account.

The truth is that Dornan has not been idle in the last four years. At home he had three newborn daughters, raised alongside the British singer Amelia Warner.

And maybe there was no news on Instagram, but in the cinema it multiplied with the '50 Shades of Gray 'franchise, participated in at least two movies per year (a few still not released in Spain) and even revived a part of Robin Hood in a recent 'remake'. His new project is to participate in the series'Dr. Death' with Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater. However, in recent years his prestige had not reached the level of recognition he achieved with the miniseries'The fall', in which his role as his serial killer.

What the Northern Irish actor has managed to maintain is a great physique at 37 years old. The interpreter has managed to preserve the seductive air with which he began to become known as a model at the beginning of the 21st century in campaigns Hugo Boss and Calvin Klein. She stays in shape and sports a streamlined body that has received admiration and recognition even in her latest blue-washed photograph. Those muscles continue to place him as a recurring name on the men's lists. sexy of the planet.

At the moment, its second post-quarantine publication has been to recognize that will value more the toilets and those who are working at the moment. And to remember some of the things that he misses and that he will recover after confinement: "Hug my friends. Play golf. The sun. See Golf. The wind. See rugby. The rain. See football. Snow. A good wine list. The ocean. Travel. Work. A Guinness. Restaurants. Pubs. Shops. The cinema. Live music.

Will he have returned to social media forever or will he return to the shadows? Will it be only during quarantine? He first sang 'Imagine' with other celebrities to encourage him to pass the confinement and has now released twice. Will you have more free time? Will it be another joke for your daughters?