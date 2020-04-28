Why has Fernando Carrillo decided to move away from acting?

Share it:

Through a press release the actor Fernando Carrillo announced that he will be away from the recording forums. The Venezuelan who for many years was a soap opera lover, will now be the CEO of Fight To Fame, a company founded in Singapore by magnate Morgan Shi; It is the issuing house of the FF Token cryptocurrency.

In a statement sent by his press officer, it is mentioned that Fernando Carrillo was chosen by businessman Dr. Morgan Shi, founder of the company Fight To Fame, to be the new CEO of Mexico and Latin America for his company.

"This company issues the crypto currency called FF Token, the direct competitor currency of BITCOIN, the most popular and powerful crypto currency in the world. With this new position, Fernando has to be full time dedicated to organizing the continental launch and constantly traveling to supervise the cryptocurrency in all the countries that he will be in charge of starting next May 1, "is mentioned in the statement.

The actor commented that he is living a very special moment in his life, "God's times are perfect, I am in love, the artistic career gave me many joys and satisfactions but it is not enough, it is time to return and return so many blessings that I have received and I keep getting from GOD. I will give 1000 FF Tokens to 12 to my closest friends and most influential celebrities in Mexico, I will also help with my new company to the press that has supported me so much and I will give 200 FF Tokens before I say goodbye, I just give Thanks to all who supported me in this artistic career, I love you. "

The Crypto Currency FF Token, is designated to be listed on the world's number one cryptocurrency exchange BKEX; It is currently the fastest growing crypto currency in the world market.

