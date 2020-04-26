Why has anime production been suspended? Let's clarify

Share it:

Following the stop of the voice recordings examined by Crunchyroll, HIDIVE and Funanimation, due to the restrictive orders imposed by the United States, it did not take long before Japan adapted the same measures by suspending some of the souls more in vogue.

One of the main reasons for this suspension concerns the impossibility of making voice recordings. In Japan, as well as in America, the registration phase is carried out in the subsequent phases of the production of a series, upon completion of the key animation.

However, the absence of the voice actors is a fundamental element for the conclusion of the work. While in western productions such as the Simpsons or Disney movies, the voice actors usually work individually, in Japan vocal work is done collectively within very small studios – which are no longer a viable option at the moment.

On April 7, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a state of emergency in Japan for as many as 7 prefectures, including Tokyo, to then extend this declaration to the whole country. The orders consist in avoiding the "3C": closed spaces, crowded places and close contacts, as well as limiting the movements in the main areas by at least 80%.

Voice actors in Japan are forced to break these provisions with the simple act of going to work and performing one's duties; hence the cardinal reason for the interruption of the recording sessions.

