Why has Adam Sandler never won an Oscar Award?

Adam Sandler, despite his acting skills, his successful career and his time at some of the highest grossing films, has failed to make a golden statuette of the Oscar Awards.

The actor of multiple comedies has won other awards throughout the career such as the People's Choice, Kid's Choice Awards and some Golden Raspberry Awards, however, despite his excellent performance in Uncut Gems, the actor did not achieve a nomination by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences this year.

Actress Terry Moore has revealed the reasons behind her absence in the category as Best Actor in the Oscar 2020 and confessed to The New York Post that, although many enjoyed her praised performance at Uncuts Gems, there is still skepticism in Hollywood to see him as a serious actor.

He is emerging as a really cool actor, but then he does Netflix cheesy comedies that are really dumb … There are many movies, many performances per year that we must watch – Unfortunately, the actors become a 'brand'. Sandler's brand doesn't scream 'Oscar', but the names of Leonardo DiCaprio and Jonathan Pryce do, "Moore said.

Although with his participation in the film it was a success for Sandler, he failed to have any nomination for the 92nd edition of the Oscar Awards, also, the film also failed to make any of the nominations in the different categories.

So, although the actor has great performances in his list of films, this is not yet enough for the Academy, who do not see him as a serious actor, in addition to that, in recent years, the films he has made have been criticized for being "lousy" and although his performance in Uncut Gems has been highly praised, he still has a great way to go to leave behind his image of a typical American comedian.

Adam Sandler attacks the Oscar Awards during his speech at the Independent Spirit Awards

The American comedian was nominated for Best Actor in the Independent Spirit Awards and took the award home, and offered a controversial stage speech where he lashed out against the Oscar Awards and their nominees.

I realize that the Independent Spirit Awards are the Hollywood Best Personality awards. So let all those idiots have their Oscars tomorrow night. Its attractive appearance will fade over time, while our independent personalities will shine forever, "said the actor.







