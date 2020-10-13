Why Dragon Ball Z anime is better than Dragon Ball Super: let’s talk!

Dragon Ball Z is a legendary anime. Inspired by the second part, the most famous, of Akira Toriyama’s work, it is still broadcast far and wide, in every country and in every language. There is no one who does not know Dragon Ball and the credit is precisely of these epic clashes and the great deaths represented in Dragon Ball Z.

In recent years, however, the franchise has returned to producing new stories and not only through films, but also with an anime. Dragon Ball Super expands the world created years ago by Toriyama, it does so by placing itself as a midquel and adding so much to the mythology of this fantastic world. But the result was not the same as the previous one. Why Dragon Ball Z is better than Dragon Ball Super? Let’s see some points where we can compare them.

A wider parterre of characters: Dragon Ball Z is always the story of Goku, as well as Dragon Ball Super. But in the latter anime the presence of the Saiyan protagonist is excessive compared to the rest of the cast, who during the Z series was able to affect more and find more space.

The transformations: the Super Saiyan form of Goku is impossible to match when it comes to iconicity and legend . Of course, then it branched out into many transformations such as version 2 and 3, the middle ones, but everything was much more consistent than the choice to insert the God version and the Ultra Instinct of Dragon Ball Super which more than anything else gave so much vent in different colors instead of the classic blonde.

Better antagonists: let's put Vegeta, Freeza, Cell and Majin Buu on the scales, on the other Beerus, Hit, Zamasu and Jiren. The comparison is merciless, i Dragon Ball Z enemies have infinitely superior charisma than the seconds.

More captivating graphics: with Dragon Ball Super we have witnessed a change in character design, lines and other graphic elements between animations and stylistic choices that led to the creation of a different Dragon Ball than usual. The style used in Dragon Ball Z is still the favorite of fans today, who do not miss an opportunity to readjust the new characters with the old style.

However, it must be said that Dragon Ball Super had good episodes and it was a crescendo. Could a possible Dragon Ball Super 2 series try to match Dragon Ball Z?