Why don’t the characters get old? A theory answers this question

After watching the South Park special focused on pandemia in the Coronavirus, many fans have begun to argue about the timeline of the animated series and specifically that the characters never seem to get old.

According to the South Park plot they have passed two years from the first episode, yet the protagonists have been at the center of numerous events that have taken place in the last twenty years. According to an interesting theory, an explanation for this phenomenon is given to us during the episode entitled “Mysterion Rises“, in particular when it is explained that Kenny, who for the occasion has assumed the identity of Mysterion, is actually immortal. Not only that, we also discover that Kenny’s parents are part of an organization that worships Cthulhu, immediately suggesting that it was they who provided the power of immortality to their son.

According to this theory, therefore, the continues Kenny’s dead they would have damaged the space-time fabric, slowing down the aging of the protagonists, as well as making his friends forget his many deaths. As we said, this is an explanation of the fans, the two creators of the series will hardly reveal why time seems to move differently in the episodes of the irreverent cartoon. Finally, we report this news that explains an important moment during the South Park special.