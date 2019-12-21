Why does Santa wear red? No, it is not an invention of Coca Cola

Share it:

Why Santa Claus wears red? It has always been said that it is due to a Coca Cola advertising campaasapland in the 1930s. In it appeared a good-natured man, bearded and dressed in red, the same color of the brand. We are sorry to disappoint you, but it is not true. Santa Claus did not wear red for Coca Cola. It is only an urban legend. We tell you everything below.

The reason why Santa dresses in red

Santa Claus is a legendary character of Western culture which is responsible for bringing gifts to children who have behaved well on the night of December 24 to 25.

He origin of santa claus We find it in St. Nicholas, a Christian bishop of Greek origin from the 4th century who lived in present-day Turkey. The bishop was sometimes represented with green clothes, and sometimes red.

Since then and throughout history the Santa's physical appearance It has been varying. Finally, the cheerful and paternal figure of a chubby man dressed in red and white, who lives in the North Pole and who distributes toys to children for Christmas was formed.

It was in 1920 when Santa appeared in a Coca Cola ad for the first time, which was published in the "Evening Post" and "The Saturday" newspapers. The illustration was created by Thomas Nat, and in it Santa Claus looked serious, very different from today.

It was in 1931 when the cartoonist Haddon Sundblom, commissioned by the Coca Cola advertising agency, created Santa Claus as we know him today. For this he was inspired by the poem "A Visit From St. Nicholas".

Therefore the Santa Claus red color It does not originate in Coca Cola ads. Even so, it is true that these contributed greatly to the popularization of colors.