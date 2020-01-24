Why does Ricky Martin ask for Wanda Vázquez to resign?

Share it:

Ricky Martin made use of his social networks, where he has millions and millions of followers, to send a message to the Governor of Puerto Rico, his homeland: "Governor, your resignation today is a matter of conscience, but for our country it would be a act of justice, outside Wanda. "

Ricky Martin's words for Wanda Vázquez arise after the demonstration convened by artist René Pérez and baseball player Yadier Molina, in which they marched from the Capitol to La Fortaleza (in Puerto Rico). "Every day I get information from people with a lot of credibility that tell me that you do not have control of the people and that you are not honest enough with us."









The Puerto Rican star said that volunteers, the third sector and the private company are doing the work she "is obliged to do."

It has been 17 days since the tragedy touched Puerto Rico again, 17 days ago where there are boys, girls, men, women, literally living on the street, sleeping on the floor, without a roof, without stability because nothing progresses, nothing comes true .

The above mentioned by the singer, is in relation to the response and aid to the victims of the southwest of Puerto Rico after the earthquake on the island last Tuesday, January 7.

"The camps (for victims) are still there, the mayors are still there, people are still without a roof, sleeping on the floor and to top it off today you summon the media to accompany them and take photos with the victims, but the media they can't ask you any questions. How do you pretend that we are going to react if all we want is transparency and information? We have questions, who will answer them? Well, you, "Ricky Martin added in his message to Wanda Vázquez.

Last weekend was discovered in Ponce, municipality of Puerto Rico, a warehouse full of supplies not distributed during the emergency of the earthquakes, a situation that has caused great outrage, Given this, thousands of Puerto Ricans have taken to the streets, consecutively, to demand the resignation of the governor and the president of the Senate, Thomas Rivera Schatz.









Ricky Martin said:

But I have good news for you, in November the elections are coming, and I am sure that the people will reveal themselves more than ever.

"Unfortunately, in the way that I think, there are no immediate legal mechanisms for you to leave and all your equipment and pay for everything that is causing us to suffer. But, I have good news, in the month of November the elections come and I am sure, sure, that the people will reveal themselves more than ever."