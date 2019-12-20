Why do you drink grapes on New Year's Eve?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On New Year's Eve, when the clock strikes 0:00, we accompany each of the 12 chimes by a grape. But why we drink grapes on New Year's Eve? Where does this tradition come from?

There are different theorists that explain the origin of this tradition that today is fully rooted in our society. One of them indicates that it all started in 1882. It was then that the bourgeois atla used to take champagne and grapes at New Year's Eve dinner.

A group of people from Madrid decided to ironize on this tradition, and went to the central Sun Gate. They were the first to eat grapes at the Campanadas on December 31.

There is another theory that states that the tradition began in 1909. That year there was an excellent grape harvest, so that the producers to give the product out they decided to sell it as the "lucky grapes".

With the passage of time the tradition has been gradually polishing. Nowadays people believe that grapes represent the abundance. So every time you eat one you have to make a wish for the new year. In total, 12 wishes.

Other traditions on New Year's Eve

Although that of eat 12 grapes with the 12 bells It is the most entrenched tradition of all, there are many others on the occasion of December 31.

Who has not ever led red underwear to attract good luck? A custom that comes from Vietnam and China. In these countries the color red represents good fortune.

To have lucky with money in the new yearIt is believed that carrying money in the shoe or washing your hands with sugar and cava is positive.