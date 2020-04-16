Why do they call Gaviota Angélica Rivera?

Share it:

Angélica Rivera has always been one of the most popular actresses on the small screen, as she has been supported by an extensive career for years, since it is not for nothing that she has had the opportunity to star in several soap operas.

One of the projects that marked his career was in Distilling love where he shared credits with Eduardo Yáñez with whom he played an excellent role and earned the nickname that Gaviota starred in that story.

It turns out that the new generations have wondered on more than one occasion why they nickname the former first lady in that way, many linked it to a political issue when she was married to the now former president Enrique Peña Nieto, but it turned out quite the opposite.

In this melodrama, Angélica played Teresa Hernández, the famous seagull, who worked as a jimadora and cared for the crops with her mother, beginning a story that gave Televisa tremendous popularity.

Gaviota is currently away from the small screen although her daughter Sofía Castro keeps her legacy alive as she has made appearances in some soap operas and reality shows in the United States where she is doing wonderfully.

The rumors of a possible return have been heard strongly because her same daughter said in an interview that if she plans to return to the small screen but with a great role.

