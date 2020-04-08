Entertainment

Why do the males of the pokémon Torchic stand out thanks to their butt?

April 8, 2020
Maria Rivera
In the franchise of Pokémon some differences have been introduced for several generations that distinguish the sex of the monsters. An example can be that of Pikachu where the differences are hidden at the tips of the tail. For other pokémon it can be easily noticed, for others instead the differences are very few.

In the latter category, pokémon falls Torchic, known for being the third generation fire starter and the first pokémon obtained by Vera. In the franchise, in fact, the difference between males and females is possible to discover only thanks to the existence of a dot that seems to refer to the anus of the creature.

The reference would therefore be that of sexing, a fundamental practice for knowing the sex of an animal. The method was especially important in the poultry industry, especially in poultry farming: it was necessary to separate the male chicks from the females as soon as possible in order to understand which ones to breed for egg laying and which ones to obtain meat.

The technique to understand at a manual level what the sex of the chicks was was born in Japan in the 1920s, therefore before being able to understand it through DNA or other characteristics not available in that period. And the secret of sexing in chicks lies precisely in the anus, with the males having a different conformation.

So even in the world of pokémon this characteristic is taken up again, differentiating the males of Torchic from the females with a dot on the butt. Meanwhile, the Pokémon anime is moving forward and Ash is getting new creatures: a Galar starter could soon join the group.

