Why do Paulina Rubio and Thalía hate each other to death?

Timbiriche was the beginning of Thalía and Paulina Rubio's artistic careers. It is known by many that there were several differences between the two years ago, including a fight on stage. Paulina is part of the beginnings of the group there in 1982; Thalia joined the band in 1986 when she replaced Sasha Sokol.

The rivalry between both singers began in 1986. In that year Timbiriche was invited to participate in the musical "Grease", a project to give notoriety to the band. The lead role of "Sandy" was in charge of Sasha Sokol. Paulina Rubio became the character of "Licha", one of the protagonist's best friends; A young girl named Thalia Sodi was part of the dancers body. When Sasha had to leave the group, her leading character was given to Thalia, which would have caused Paulina's jealousy.









According to the newspaper Un Nuevo Día, before the success of the work Thalía was invited to take the place of Sokol in Timbiriche, which triggered the enmity little by little. It was at a concert in Toluca, States of Mexico in 1988 when the public would witness the bad relationship between them.

In the middle of the show, Paulina Rubio disconnects Thalia's microphone cable, which continues to sing without realizing it; When she notices that nobody listens to her or hears her, she decides to make sure Paulina feels her, approaches her and tries to snatch her microphone so she can sing with him, shaking him so much that she ends up hitting herself with the microphone in her mouth ; in front of her anger Thalia grabs Paulina's side of her ponytail and shifts it sideways. Before their fight the two were taken off the stage.









Later both left Timbiriche and began their respective careers alone. Thalia did not want to attend the reunion of Timbiriche at the end of the nineties because Paulina was going to be there and since then, they have taken advantage of interviews and events to show that they cannot be seen even in the soup.

In 2004 when "The Golden Girl" attended the release of an album of Thalia without having invited, something that was not liked by the wife of Tommy Mottola, who said before the cameras of El Gordo and La Flaca:

I do not know why he came to the presentation of my album since we are not friends, nor rivals, we are only companions, that does hurt, right?

Later Paulina Rubio commented on the matter, "I may be angry because I am at Billboard number 1 … make love". Thalia's response was to imitate Paulina: "oh, yes … everything ok … make love … karma and effect".

Thalia dabbled in lingerie design and her clothes were severely criticized by her eternal enemy during an interview, where she was asked if she would model the clothes created by Thalia.

No, I do not model things in bad taste, I think that elegance is born, for more money you can never buy good taste.

Paulina Rubio and Thalía have a long history of attacks on each other and although the public has enjoyed seeing them endangered for years, in 2018 in an interview for Suelta la Sopa de Telemundo, Thalía assured that both were friends and spoke daily on WhatsApp. Was the rivalry left behind?







