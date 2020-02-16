Why do Death Stranding Cryptobionts look that strange? Kojima explains it

Share it:

Discussing with his followers on Twitter after showing the statuettes won at the 2019 Game Awards, Hideo Kojima explained why he decided to give the Death Stranding Cryptobionts the appearance of tardigrade and an unusually human face.

In one of his latest posts on social networks, the master of Japanese communication addressed the topic to say that "I recently noticed on Twitter that people say that Death Stranding's cryptobionts are cute when you look at them closely. In fact, from the beginning of the project I wanted to give it a pretty face and a look similar to that of a Looper Wooper (referring to the Mexican salamander Axolotl, ed), so you can turn it into a game merchandising mascot ".

Behind the choice of bizarre tardigrade appearance he was born in vaguely human face of the Cryptobionts "tasted" by Sam and the other characters of Death Stranding (as well as by the players to make their alter-ego recover their strength) there is therefore the precise will of Kojima to make these nice creatures a real commercial and multimedia phenomenon, with products and memes on social media that could increase the visibility of the post-apocalyptic blockbuster of Kojima Productions arrived in an exclusive storm on PlayStation 4 at the end of 2019 and expected on PC in the summer.