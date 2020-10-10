why did the twelfth season never come?

Fox initially hoped to make X-Files season 12, but that never happened. After spending nearly a decade investigating paranormal phenomena and the existence of extraterrestrials in the 1990s, David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson have taken a well-deserved break.

Agents Mulder and Scully then returned for a revival in 2016. The six-episode season 10 of The X-Files was an absolute success with both audiences and critics, then Fox ordered another season that aired in 2018.

Season 11 of The X-Files was picked up directly from the previous season when Agent Mulder and Agent Scully were looking for their son. William. However, it was not easy to make it happen: it turned out that the season 10 finale was nothing more than one of Scully’s visions that had not yet happened, while the man who smokes he turned out to be the real father of Scully’s son. The season 11 finale showed a myriad of cliffhanger: The superpowered William is killed by the Man Who Cokes but at the end of the episode he seemed alive and in the end Scully was seen announcing that she was pregnant with Mulder’s child.

These plot pieces so far have never been resolved as, in the months following the end of season 11, Fox announced that it would have no plans for season 12 by X-Files. Initially, the network claimed that the decision for an indefinite hiatus came from Anderson, who had decided she no longer wanted to play Dana Scully before the release of season 11. The actress then clarified the statement, revealing that her release could have led to the cancellation but that the real reason for her abandonment was the decrease in spectators.

When The X-Files was reprized in 2016, the first episode had the highest viewership since 2001. Ratings remained stable throughout the season, averaging over 13 million spectators which made it the most popular TV series of that year. During the eleventh season, however, the audience dropped dramatically.

The creator of the series Chris Carter he initially stated that he believed the X-Files could survive without Scully, but later changed his mind. Like most viewers, he would have had a hard time imagining The X-Files without Duchovny and Anderson. It is therefore unclear whether declining viewership figures played a significant role.

The fact remains, however, that many longtime X-Files viewers weren’t very happy with how season 11 ended. Anderson herself. he shared his discontent with the plot. Carter still hopes that the actress can change her mind in the near future and thus be able to create a twelfth season that can close the threads still uncovered, but this seems very unlikely. The X-Files has run its course, however, and perhaps Anderson’s decision is the best one could make.

