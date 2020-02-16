Why did Silvia Pinal be hospitalized again?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After rumors that Silvia Pinal had been hospitalized as an emergency, it was her daughter Sylvia Pasquel who told what happened to her mother. The actress also told the magazine Who: "What happened is that her stomach started to ache, we brought her to the hospital and it turned out that she had a slightly inflamed bladder, so she will stay under observation for two days to see why it happened ".

But it is rather a checkup, it has nothing serious, they just have to see why it is inflamed.

"They are going to give her medications to deflate and that's it, but she is very well," Sylvia Pasquel told the magazine Who.

Luis Enrique Guzmán also denied that his mother Silvia Pinal was hospitalized as an emergency, as several news portals claimed. In a tweet Televisa Espectáculos reported, "Doña Silvia Pinal is in good health as revealed by her son Luis Enrique and staff close to the first actress, just attended a routine medical check-up, so it was momentary his stay in a Mexico City hospital. "

It should be remembered that the so-called "last diva of Mexican cinema", in March 2019, was under medical observation for seven days, due to multifocal pneumonia; After being hospitalized she continued her recovery at home.