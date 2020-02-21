Why did Harrison Ford accept the role?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Harrison Ford has been giving us unforgettable roles for a long time and, although in recent years his record has been reduced except for the recovery of great classics such as Han Solo or Rick Deckard, Harrison Ford has quite forgotten the adventure genre. But this 2020 is different, because it premieres'The call of the wild', an adventure film for the whole family, this kind of old school cinema that seeks to entertain and that you forget for a couple of hours how bad life is outside of a movie screen. But why has Ford decided to make this movie?

"When the movie script came to me, I saw an opportunity for a movie that makes the audience feel good, a family movie, where they will have the opportunity to do something I haven't done in a long time. I love to 'dress up' and pretend to be someone I'm not. The job is that: pretend "

Based on the homonymous book by Jack London, 'The Call of the Wild' tells us the story of Buck, a good-natured and strong dog that goes from one master to another at the time of the 'American Gold Rush'. In the story written by London, Ford's character, John Thornton does not have a story behind him, and that is what they wanted to change in the film, giving him an emotional connection with Buck and the spectator himself.

20th century studios