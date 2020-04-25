Why did Captain America give his shield to Falcon and not Bucky? Sebastian Stan explains it

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Although closing ten years of movies is not an easy task, Avengers: Endgame managed to concentrate multiple stories and give them an ending that managed to satisfy the majority of the public. However, every day we realize that many of us still have many unresolved questions from the last adventure of the Avengers.

One of them is the succession of Captain America, whom we saw give his shield to Falcon at the end of Endgame, instead of his best friend, Bucky barnes, also known as the Winter Soldier. Sebastian Stan, an actor who gave birth to Bucky, has spoken to The Hollywood Reporter to clarify this mystery.

"Steve is saying to Bucky, 'You are going to do the same, too. I'm not going to load you up with this. We are both going to live our lives, the lives that were actually taken from us in the 1940s when we enlisted'. So that's where I felt they were at the end of the movie. I don't think there is any conflicting wish or thought about taking on that burden"said the actor.

In addition, Stan also offered clues to future events in the new Disney + series. Falcon and the Winter Soldier. "Sam, for me, was always the ideal man to take on that burden for numerous reasons, which also comes with many more reasons that will be explained in the series. I guess you will have to hire Disney + to find out why. At the end of Endgame, whether it's for Steve or Bucky, it's not really about the shield"

The actor also talked about the differences between shooting a UCM series or a blockbuster movie of Marvel studios. "They are both alike. In many ways, it felt like a movie. Again, we are not done; We still have some things to do. What I loved was that, his tone was in the same world as Captain America: Winter Soldier, which was one of my favorite experiences I've had, period"

Falcon and the Winter Soldier is one of the most anticipated UCM series on the platform Disney +. We were recently able to see Falcon wearing a desasapland very similar to that of Captain America.