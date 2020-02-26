Why Demi Lovato's selfie without makeup on Instagram is a true declaration of love (to herself)

Share it:

Demi Lovato is back to celebrate on Instagram the #NoMakeupMonday, or natural beauty, showing itself with the face completely no make up in one selfie without makeup breathtaking that makes us understand how much the girl does not need blush, lipsticks or quintals of foundation to look wonderful and crazy.

Demi Lovato on Instagram without make-up

With this simple but important gesture the singer of Échame La Culpa she wanted to send a powerful message of self-love to all her fans, and also to herself, by launching the hashtag #ILoveMe. "I haven't done a #NoMakeupMonday for years but I thought after posting so many glamorous photos with tons of makeup and hair pieces, it's important to show me below"The 27-year-old wrote next to the photo, where Demi proudly displays her fresh and bright face without" artifices ""This is what I look like 85% -90% of the time "continued the singer without being afraid to show even what she once considered defects" I am proud of my freckles, proud of my dimple on the chin and proud of myself to love me and accept me as I am. #ILoveMe".

After a long period away from the scenes to take care of herself, Demi Lovato, a longtime friend of stars like Ariana Grande is Selena Gomez, seems to be reborn by taking back her life and career, just as she demonstrated during the evening of the Grammy Awards 2020 with his extraordinary interpretation of the song anyone, then leaving us speechless for the thrilling performance of the American National Anthem at Super Bowl 2020. While Demi's career is taking off again, the singer has also decided to return to talk about how important it is to learn to love yourself and accept yourself for who you are, including defects. In September, for example, the 27-year-old had published on her page Instagram a photo where he appeared in a bikini showing off cellulite "This is me, without shame, without fear and proud to own a body that has fought so much and will continue to amaze me when I hope that one day I will give birth"He proudly explained to his nearly 78 million followers"I'm not enthusiastic about my appearance, but I'm grateful for it and sometimes it's the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to also appreciate their body today".

Just a few weeks ago the star of Camp Rock (where the lovato he acted alongside the Jonas Brothers) has returned to talk about food disorders that she has faced over the years, admitting for the first time how the pressures of Hollywood have led her to fall into temptation over and over instead of on the road to recovery, causing her to hit rock bottom in 2018 when she risked losing his life because of aoverdose. "I'm tired of running on the ground with workouts and extreme dieting"Demi explained on the podcast of Pretty Big Deal of Ashley Graham, to which she later told how her problems with food have never really been completely solved and this because of the too toxic environment and the negative people who surrounded her, making her always feel wrong or at fault "I was healed when I stopped thinking about doing it and coming out of lies, like when I told the world that I was happy with myself when I wasn't really happy”Lovato concluded with immense sincerity.

With or without makeup, with or without freckles, with or without a few pounds more or less on the scale, we will always be on the side of the singer of anyone Demi Lovato which, every day, shows how important it is to love and accept each other regardless of, and above all, what others say and think. Because in the end everything has to start with us, that's why it's important, not to say fundamental, never forget #ILoveMe. Always.

