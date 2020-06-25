Why Cruyff did not play the 78 World Cup: where and with whom did he see the final between Argentina and the Netherlands

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Myths and truths about the absence of Johan Cruyff in the 78 World Cup (AP)

Johan Cruyff he had played conditioned in the first leg of Intercontinental 72 against Independiente in Avellaneda. He converted 1-0 for Ajax before being injured in the 26th minute after a kick from Tano Mírcoli, story told in this medium. Since arriving in Argentina, one of the best soccer players of that time had been threatened with death and had even had to sleep with a policeman at the door of his room as a security guard. The anonymous threats were linked to the sporting event: These were times when attempts at intimidation reigned within South American football.

Probably some sad memory has left that chapter to the good of Johan, who a couple of years later unfolded his entire repertoire and became conductor for the Mechanical orange will overwhelm the Argentine team 4-0 in the World Cup in '74 (It was in Gelsenkirchen, for the first match of the second round). The new star of Barcelona was dispatched with a double. That would be the only World Cup event he would attend.

The Netherlands had not qualified for the Cup of 70 and deprived themselves of crowning their striking (and effective) style of play, "total football", in the final of the 74 against Germany. Many eagerly awaited the rematch of Cruyff and company, but the Skinny from Amsterdam was absent with notice despite having been part of the selected orange in the Playoffs.

El Ratón Ayala and Johan Cruyff before the Netherlands-Argentina of the 74 World Cup (Colorsport / Shutterstock)

Why did Cruyff not travel to Argentina? The versions are multiple.

Some claimed that Johan wanted to lead a boycott against the Argentine military dictatorship that had had total interference in the organization of the World Cup. There are those who pointed to a disagreement with the dutch federation of soccer with respect to the prizes. Others pointed out that the footballer considered at the small table of the greatest players in history had no intention of wearing the brand symbols. Adidas with the Holland shirt, since it was sponsored by Puma (in fact, at the time he removed one of the three strips on the sleeves of the orange shirt by his personal contract). And another version emerged.

Juan Carlos Heredia, alias Milonguita, was the one who contributed data to this story. The former forward of Belgrano de Córdoba and Rosario Central had been transferred to Barça in the 70s, where he shared the squad and forged a great friendship with Cruyff. “It was a phenomenon, it had a unique humility and simplicity. He was clear on who he was and he was fighting with the leaders to defend his teammates ”, recalled the Cordovan who still resides in his province.

Heredia had great soccer qualities and was one of the most outstanding Argentines in Europe. However, he was never cited for the Selection: he explained that the public recommendation of the Toto Lorenzo (distanced from the national coach César Luis Menotti) could have discouraged any type of call intention from the Skinny. It was then that Ladislao Kubala, coach of the Spanish team, met him at the Hotel Princesa Sofía and invited him to play with the Red, proposal that was accepted.

Milonguita Heredia, with the jacket of Belgrano de Córdoba, in his native province (Mario Sar)

But a few weeks later, a telephone contact by Heredia with her parents in Córdoba caused her to back down. He learned that some soldiers had broken into his house to take his father kidnapped. They beat them and stole some valuables until the head of the raid realized that it was the old house of the Barcelona figure in Spain: “They turned the house around and saw that my old woman had posters of me in the dining room. They thought they were fans of mine until they checked that they were my old men. ” The father of Milonguita (also called Juan Carlos and nicknamed Milonga) had been a footballer and even dressed the shirt of the Argentine national team. "Apologize to these people because they are not the one we are looking for. Come out everyone who was wrong! ”, was the order of the authority on duty. The trucks and soldiers drove away, but fear persisted.

Heredia's immediate reflection, from a distance, was: "If for nothing they almost make my dad disappear, imagine what will happen if I go to play the World Cup with another shirt that is not the Argentine one … They are going to make my whole family disappear." Milonguita He played some games with Spain, but he announced to the Hungarian Kubala that he could not score goals in Argentina and at the same time worry about the safety of his parents. Through the technician he learned that Cruyff had "sympathized" with him.

It so happened that the Dutchman had suffered an assault in his own flesh the year before the Cup. He recounted some time ago, when he was consulted for his foul on Argentina 78: “Someone tied me and my family in our Barcelona apartment and put a rifle on our heads. All this changes your point of view on many things. There are times in life when values ​​are different. We wanted to stop and be a little more sensible. It was time to put football aside. I couldn't play a World Cup after that. "

Cruyff had been suggested by the violence and felt that he could suffer from his participation by leaving his family and exposing himself in a country where he did not believe he had guarantees.

Milonguita He detailed a conversation he had with Cruyff after leaving Barcelona training: “We went out and he asked me if what Kubala had told him was true, that he was not going to play the World Cup with Spain because they had tried to kidnap my dad. I answered yes and he said he did not like the idea of ​​playing in the middle of the military regime. I told him that he had to go, that he was the figure of the Dutch team.

Johan Cruyff, with the captain tape, and Milonguita Heredia, with the ball, pose with the formation of Barcelona (@Elwood_White)

"Do you know something, Milonguita?" I will show solidarity with you. I am not going to the World Cup.

"John, are you crazy?"

"I'll be crazy, but I'm not going." Where there is war and military, I do not play.

The bond of friendship between the cronies of the Catalan group became even closer from there. To the point that they followed the alternatives of the world cup together and met to see the final, paradoxically between Argentina and the Netherlands, in the bowels of the club.

“We saw the game on television on the Barcelona court. Inside one of the offices of one of the club's leaders. Neither did I celebrate Argentina's goals nor did he celebrate Holland's. It was a calm, friendly thing ”concluded Milonguita.

Today marks 42 years since the Argentine triumph on the River Plate court and one of the most relevant absences in the history of the World Cups. That of Johan Cruyff.

MORE ABOUT THIS TOPIC :

The secret trip to Argentina that Johan Cruyff had planned and never did because of his terminal illness

The Argentine who was an idol of Barcelona and gave away all his fortune: the incredible story of “Milonguita” Heredia