         Why 'Cats' could be modified after its premiere: this is how movies are screened today in movie theaters

You can say, with some irony, that 'Cats', the box office disaster inspired by Andrew Lloyd Webber's mythical and popular Broadway musical, has been a pioneer in many things. For example, in having modified its visual effects after being released. A postproduction that is guessed chaotic (the director declared that it was not finished until the same day of the preview) and the impossibility of giving up a release date marked on fire (nothing less than the same day as' Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ') took a movie version with digital effects flaws to theaters.

Among the most notorious, Old Deuteronomy plans, the cat that Judi Dench gives life to, where the actress's hand was seen with her alliance. One of the many failures derived from the same design of these strange chimeras that star in the film and that they distance themselves from the original felines, hairy, colorful and influenced by the then ubiquitous aerobic aesthetic to the 'Flashdance'. Universal took stock of damages and decided that a corrected version of the film had to be distributed, something relatively common to correct small errors, but that he had never received this media attention.

This isn't a joke: CATS was rushed into theaters before being finished so a new version is being sent to theaters with updated effects. How do you know if you have the old version? Look for Judi Dench's human hand, wedding ring and all.





In this way, on the same day of the premiere he sent to theaters across the country a note that warned that in the next few days they would receive a second version of 'Cats' that would replace the first. An unusual decision in the world of commercial cinema, much more in a film of this magnitude. And above all, unthinkable only a few years ago, when the premieres were distributed in huge cans of film that reached each cinema by conventional means of transport and stored in a way not very different from what was done with books in a library.

With the advent of digital cinema the heavy physical support disappeared, but the distribution of 'Cats' and his change "on the fly" has left us in doubt about how exactly the movies arrive in the theaters. Do they download them from the Internet? Do they arrive on an encrypted hard drive? A little mix of everything, really. This is the film distribution in these moments that we live, frankly somewhat convulsed, for the cinemas.

From the studio to the projector

To start, the most basic: The DCP (Digital Cinema Package) is as the standard of digital cinema projection is known. Nacho Estrada, a booth operator at the National Film Library, tells us that "it is the film in physical format, which usually comes on a hard disk." The DCP is complemented in larger cinemas (that is, with more than two or three rooms) with a "satellite", a kind of network for sharing content, but very powerful. In that network the distributors hang the films and the rooms download them for the projectors.

This DCP is taken to a kind of rack, "a very powerful computer where you play the movie and that you can send to any projector in the cinema." But how has the version change of 'Cats' worked? "What I imagine (because it is the first time that it is done with a professional film) is that, simply, they will have uploaded to that" satellite ", to the network, the new version." The only thing that the American halls will have had to do is delete the one they already had downloaded and put the new version,, that 'Cats v.2'. As immediate as hanging something on the Internet for someone to download it miles away.

The operations are done through platforms such as Smartjog -which is paid, although it is not the only one-, and the download of the film does not imply that it can be screened. "Movies are encrypted, and to be able to screen them we need what we know as a KDM, a file that decrypts the movie"That file indicates the reference of the projector, so that film cannot be screened elsewhere. For example: CINESA asks Warner the KDM to screen his last film in rooms 1, 2 and 3 of a specific cinema, and the distributor sends the decryption code exclusively for these three projectors.These codes usually have an expiration date, and some distributors, such as the smaller ones, can send the unencrypted movies.Sometimes the traditional method of sending a hard disk is still used physical.

But the situation is changing as the rooms adapt to these new procedures: "Today, with large 'Star Wars' premieres open keys are sent that allow to project on a certain number of projectors and that make it easier for the rooms to counterprogram, or react to how competitors program".

The changes with the arrival of the digital format are obvious, because at the time of the celluloid changing the room a 35 mm projector was not so simple. These KDM keys also decrypt, in cases where they are included, audio files for the dubbed version, or subtitles.



The system has its limitations, of course: "You can't project while you're downloading, you can't do streaming, so to speak". So what is usually done in many rooms is to download the movie at night and the next day, when you have the projection order with all the content to be screened in the session, trailers and commercial content included, you recover the file.

The future of projections

On one side, the case of 'Cats' has been singularly poorly managed by what has had of run over changes shortly after the premiere, with all the complications involved in the impossibility of changing the planned date for a time full of premieres like Christmas, and perhaps the panic to convey a disastrous image that in the end could not be avoided. It remains to be seen if Universal is able to play the cult movie card and turn that bad press in its favor.

4K digital projector

But in any case: Does 'Cats' open a path for the future in which the film released is only a first version open to changes? "This is not a video game DLC, as it has been said, but you could get to that. For the production company to distribute a file similar to the one you have with computer programs such as Adobe: you have a Photoshop that communicates with Premiere, which communicates with an After Effects ". In the future, it will be possible to download a new version of the full movie every time, but "a" patch "that fixes the faults in the effects, remakes the assembly, etc. This in the long run, when the technology is fast enough ".

The system also raises some doubts about the future of commercial projection. From a labor point of view, it is obvious that "the figure of the traditional projectionist has disappeared. Now what is needed is a computer technician who knows something about cinema." That is to say, a kind of 2.0 projectionist who defends himself with computer issues while having management knowledge of the task of projecting films. But this also has the days counted, since, in an opinion that is not at all unique, Estrada tells us that "movie theaters already stay for four people unless it is a movie-event."

Therefore, the premieres run the very clear destiny of following the rest of the cinema: the domestic exhibition as the ultimate goal: "Spielberg already said, there will come a time when we are going to have premiere cinema at home. The distributor will send you a code with which to download a movie and will work a limited number of hours. We are already seeing it with streaming platforms, but this goes further, it is to enjoy 'Star Wars' the same day of the premiere. "An increasingly competitive future, immediate and with less waiting times between production and domestic consumption .