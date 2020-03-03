Why are you going to freak out ‘Drama‘, the new Playz series

Share it:

The new series ‘Drama’, from the Playz platform, is a “millennial” and feminine look of today's youth.

Surely – although we would like to understand that no – there are new series that are passed to us. We refer to those 'cool' productions, with a message and that they contribute, for which we do not have time or that, although they are recommended to us, we do not see them.

Something like this has happened to meDrama', a series that is set in Barcelona and has been shot in Catalan and Spanish. Starring Elisabet Casanovas, Artur Busquets and Júlia Bonjoch, offers a feminine and fresh view of life that flees stereotypes and shows the reality of young people today, with a feminist and vindictive wink.

If you are a fan of the series 'Merlí' Y 'Merlí: Sapere aude ', this is going to freak you out.

'DRAMA', NEW PLAYZ SERIES

'Drama' tells the story of Africa (Elisabet Casanovas), a twenty-year-old who lives in a shared flat in Barcelona, ​​has a precarious job (teaches children) and sees how her life changes radically when she discovers she has become pregnant (and does not know about who).

The season consists of six 25-minute chapters and, as the last one approaches, Africa discovers when she became pregnant and decides what to do with the drama He is living. You can watch it for free on the channel Playz, clicking here.

Surely in each chapter you detect situations that you have been able (or can) live. In any case, seeing how the characters unfold in each scenario gives you ideas to apply them in your life.

The short duration of each episode and the humor with which each of them has been shot are the perfect factors for you to watch the Serie Whole in an afternoon. In addition, the writer Roy Galán He has also recommended it through his Instagram profile.

