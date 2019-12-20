Why are socks placed at Christmas?

Share it:

One of the most entrenched customs at Christmas is to place chimney socks or, who do not have a fireplace at home, in the Christmas tree. But why? Where does this tradition come from?

The origin of Christmas socks

The origin of this tradition dates back thousands of years, in the Middle Ages. It is said that a man, shortly after his wife died, became so angry that he decided to give away all his fortune. He and his daughters were mired in poverty. When the girls were going to get married, the father had absolutely nothing to offer as a dowry, which was customary at the time.

A situation that Santa Claus learned, who found that the young women were very sad since they were in love with their suitors and could not marry. On Christmas day he went to his house and threw three gold coins down the chimney, which went to the three socks at the end. The girls had hung the socks in the fireplace to dry overnight after washing them.

When they woke up the next morning they found the unexpected gift. So, they could get married thanks to Santa Claus.

