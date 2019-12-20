Why are gifts made at Christmas?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

We all look forward to the arrival of December with great desire for several reasons. The first of them is that Christmas is a very nice party, in which we meet with our friends and family. And the second has to do with Christmas presents. But do you know what the meaning of Christmas gifts is?

Christmas gifts: this is what they mean

There are those who consider that Christmas has become an excessively commercial date. We all feel "forced" to buy gifts from our friends and family. There are several theories to explain the beginnings of this entrenched custom.

One of them indicates that the origin of the celebration is pagan. Many civilizations celebrated rituals on the winter solstice during the month of December. One of the best known celebrations was Saturnalia. In ancient Rome Saturn was honored.

This celebration took place between December 17 and 24 several thousand years ago. It was customary to exchange gifts as fortune symbol and good luck for the next harvest. Some point out that Christianity somehow appropriated this celebration, thus giving rise to what we know today as Christmas.

Another theory explains that the origin of Christmas gifts has a lot to do with Santa Claus. St. Nicholas, a young man who lived in what is now Turkey, was orphaned and inherited a great fortune. Far from wasting it, he became a very kind priest, who helped the poor.

Legend has it that one day a widowed father asked for help because he could not stop his daughters' dowry. The priest handed him a gold bag to each one, who threw down the chimney of his house. The bags fell into the girls' socks, which they had hung in the fireplace to dry.