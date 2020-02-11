Why are Fridays 13 considered bad luck?

It's Friday the 13th, supposedly the most damn day on the calendar and when everything is destined to go wrong. But where do we get the idea that it is a date when bad things happen?

Friday and number 13 have always had bad luck in their own right, says Steve Roud, author of The Penguin Guide to the Superstitions of Britain and Ireland.

“Since Friday was the day of the crucifixion, these days were always considered penance and abstinence. This religious belief became a general aversion to starting anything, or doing something important. ”

To further aggravate the possibility of danger, an urban legend began circulating sometime in the 1690s that it was unfortunate to have 13 people around a table or in a group, he explains.

The folkloric Anne Marie Lagram, herself "strong believer", believed that the theories behind "13 unfortunate" included the number of people present at the Last Supper or the number of witches to make a coven.

But it was the Victorians who united them, says the author of the Country Wisdom and Folklore Diary.

They were intrigued by folklore and gathered on Friday the 13th and created a doubly unfortunate day. ”

Hence the bad reputation of Friday the 13th.

