Why are Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez no longer friends?

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Demi Lovato had her great musical comeback at the last Grammy Awards. In this ceremony that took place at the end of last January, the singer performed "Anyone" on stage, a song she recorded in July 2018 before her overdose that almost cost her life.

After that glorious Grammy night performance, Selena Gomez dedicated this message to Demi Lovato on social media, "I wish there were words to describe how beautiful and inspiring this moment was. Demi, I am so happy for you, thanks for your courage and bravery. " However, Justin Bieber's ex-girlfriend got no response from Demi.

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar magazine, Demi Lovato spoke about her return to music after two years of absence, her love life, her recovery process, and which of her childhood friendships are still ongoing. And about his friends, he was asked why he did not respond to that message that Selena Gomez dedicated to him. The singer assured that she and Selena were no longer friends.

Without going into details, Demi Lovato commented on it:

When you grow up with someone you will always feel love for them, but I am not friends with her, so I felt … that I will always have love for her and I wish everyone nothing but the best.

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez participated in the children's program "Barney" when they were girls, then they became young Disney Channel stars. Later they undertook their careers as solo singers.

On the other hand, A Twitter user shared a thread where she tells of Demi's alleged betrayals of Selena Gomez:

You may also like:

Demi Lovato is baptized in the waters of the Jordan River in Israel

Justin Bieber and the alleged betrayals of Selena Gomez

Selena Gomez's messages to Justin Bieber in his new song