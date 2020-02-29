Why 'Altered Carbon' needs more nudes in season 3

Share it:

Note: Then spoilers (very light) of 'Altered Carbon' season 2.

In the futuristic world of 'Altered Carbon', humans have discovered how to transport their consciousness from one body to another. Consequently, people can live forever, changing their skin whenever they want. The idea is that the soul remains intact with each transfer, but we soon discover that a part of you is lost in the process.

For bad or for good, something similar has happened to the series itself. Replacing the majority of the cast in season 2, Netflix has changed the identity of the series.

In an attempt to address criticism, the series has improved representation queer and made a more concise narrative. However, in its last chapter has reduced nudity, playing against the series itself. Yes, we are aware of how perverted the argument sounds, but we can explain it.

The first season had naked planes of the human body in each episode, showing breasts and penises in the usual way. Almost all the main cast has been undressed at one point or another and, although this was shocking in principle, it was not long until we got used to it.

'Altered Carbon' was not the first series to do so. 'Game of Thrones', 'Watchmen' and 'Westworld' have also played with exposing genitals exposed on a regular basis. The last two even They used it to reflect on what it is to be a human being. The first season of 'Altered Carbon' used nudity in a similar way. It impacted the spectators but, above all, that amount of asses and breasts they reminded us of how devalued the skin was in that society. He highlighted the point at which the human body has become nothing more than a product, without sentimental value.

In a more literal way than ever, humanity survives based on lies in the hands of the rich who live on the clouds, causing people to work for them controlling technology. This is also the key to the second season of 'Altered Carbon', but does not face it in a similar way. While Joel Kinnaman's version of Takeshi Kovacs strips regularly to explore your relationship with your new skin, Anthony Mackie's version does very little.

In addition to the initial scene, there is little more skin throughout the season. And we mean everyone we have met in the series. The sex scenes seem neutralized, and even the dancers in the background appear dressed up. It's as if 'Altered Carbon' had been censored by chain executives and, being honest, is the most likely explanation.

After the arrival of the first season in 2018, many criticized the nudes of the series, particularly those involving violence against women. Although that is, in part, true, the second season has gone in the opposite direction. The characters are suddenly more careful with their body, although their skins are use and throw. In fact, it is difficult to recognize Kovac himself after his skin change in his way of relating to his body.

The showrunner of the second season, Alison Schpker, he explained to Cinemablend the reasons behind these changes.

The mystery of the first season took you to the red light district, sex workers, Bancroft and prostitutes. In the second, that is not the case, I do not think that 'Altered Carbon' has to always be rated R.

On paper, this makes perfect sense. However, Schapker does not point to the fact that in season 2 there are also many opportunities to show nudes at the service of history. After all, half of the first season's nudes could have been avoided, but the original showrunner, Laeta Kalogridis, understood it as vital to the tone and message of the story. At the time of its release, Kalogridis explained his vision to Gamespot:

Our worst instincts as human beings have to do with our contempt for natural resources. When the body is just another one, how would we treat it? Would we do it with an indifference that would depersonalize it as if it were a simple expensive car? That, I think, is the first reason why nudity is not free. It reinforces in the viewer that technology has changed the relationship of the characters with their own body.

Season 1's concern with sex and violence is not exploitation. In a world where bodies are interchangeable and classes dictate our personal relationship with the physical world, 'Altered Carbon' addressed something important with nudity. Unfortunately, that message has been lost in season 2.

But the recoil is not lost forever. Season 2 could reconnect with a more explicit sense of the body and capture, again, the wild and provocative of the beginning of the series. Maybe, in the next round, get find the balance between both proposals, show nudes of men and women without exposing fetish violence on women. If 'Altered Carbon' succeeds, the series may reach its full potential.

The first two seasons of 'Altered Carbon' are available on Netflix.