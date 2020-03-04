Why a series canceled by Netflix has it so difficult to be rescued by another chain or streaming platform

Share it:

Netflix He has rescued several canceled series over the years. Thanks to the platform we have had new episodes of titles such as 'Arrested Development', 'Lucifer', 'The Killing' or 'Designated Successor', but what is clear is that the company has no special interest in the opposite happening and another chain or streaming platform recover some of the series in which you have lost interest.

At the time it was already clear that Netflix had protected itself against that possibility in the case of the Marvel series, since when the agreement with Disney was broken we knew that the latter could not do anything with superheroes like Daredevil, Luke Cage or Iron Fist until at least two years after the cancellation of their respective series. What took longer to know is that this is a usual policy by Netflix.

It was after the painful cancellation of 'Day by day' when the hare jumped: Netflix imposes on its contracts a time of between two and three years in which the series you have canceled cannot find a new home, thus making his resurrection virtually impossible.

After all, the actors and the team cannot stay in limbo for so long – hence many of us take Netflix's decision to free the 'Mindhunter' actors from their contracts as a shadow cancellation – because not say that the chains or platforms themselves don't see profitable bring those series back so long after.

This also affected at the time series like 'American Vandal', produced by CBS TV Studios and canceled by Netflix in October 2018. Under other conditions, it is likely that it would have revived with a third season in the streaming service CBS All Access, but that condition that Netflix imposes on its contracts.

The exception with 'Day by day'

However, there is a series that has succeeded, less than a year has passed since Netflix canceled 'Day by day' on March 14, 2019 until its new season premieres on Pop TV this coming March 24th.

Shortly after its cancellation it was learned that the contractual restriction in the case of 'Day by day' It was different: It only had to be a few months before a chain could broadcast new episodes, although they did stay a couple of years in the case of wanting to find accommodation in a new streaming service.

As it happens, Pop TV is a cable channel owned by ViacomCBS, company that would have certainly preferred the series to end in CBS All Access. As it seemed very unlikely that Netflix would yield at that point, it was decided to take it to Pop TV and broadcast it later on CBS. Nothing has been said about then becoming part of the CBS All Access catalog once that restriction ends, but let's not rule it out.

What does Netflix offer to impose something like that?

Money and trust – in the form of creative freedom. That could be said that Netflix provides for many series to end there. In the case of productions from other studios, it plays a very important asset for this: pay a premium. When a series debuts, it was usual so far to sell it below its cost to the chain it issued to subsequently raise revenues in case of success.

With Netflix something else happens: pays all the costs of making the series plus an additional amount that is estimated at approximately 30% of the costs. Thus, the producer is in benefits from the outset, although in exchange for making other assignments such as international distribution rights.

Then the series are costing more as they go, hence there is that alleged curse of the third season that has taken many Netflix series ahead, as explained by our colleagues in Xataka. To sum it up very briefly, they become more expensive and do not bring new subscribers, so it does not compensate them.

That is where the Netflix clause comes into play, because they may not be compensated, but other platforms may find it fabulous to get hold of some of the titles canceled by Netflix. This ensures that other companies do not take advantage of the brand they have created..

An uncertain future

We will have to see if this does not change in the future or there is simply a point where Netflix stops buying series from producers that are not owned by it, or at least from those that are not independent. In North American television it is already taking precedence that each chain is left with fictions made by producers owned by the same studio.

This has led to curious cases such as the cancellation of 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' by FOX and his subsequent resurrection on NBC, a chain that is part of the group NBCUniversal, also owner of the series producer. Before it was usual for a studio to sell its series to a chain of another group, but it is something that is increasingly being limited.

In the case of Netflix it remains to be seen what the future holds for us, because there are more and more streaming services and imposing such draconian conditions may end up turning against you. Another possibility is that the rest imitate their model and it is increasingly rare for a canceled series to find accommodation elsewhere …