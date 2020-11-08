Who wrote Suburra? Everything you need to know about the novel and the TV series

After concluding with its third cycle of episodes, it’s time to draw conclusions: Suburra 3 has left us with several shocking deaths, and with a sense of unbridgeable emptiness, to no longer be able to review the events of Spadino o di Aureliano. Putting an end to it is always complicated, especially when it comes to a beloved product.

It is for this reason that we have decided not to leave you alone, and we continue to dedicate a series of insights and FAQ related to the series, such as which news stories Suburra was inspired by, or even focus on the inspiration of the character of Samurai in Suburra. Today, however, we return to the all-Italian branded show Netflix to talk about another “origin” of the series, namely the narrative one.

Not everyone knows, in fact, that the television series with Alessandro Borghi it was not the first adaptation of the events that have seen the Roman Mafia protagonist of the last decades: in fact, everything derives from a novel, called precisely Suburra, and written by the authors Giancarlo De Cataldo e Carlo Bonini.

While not a true sequel, the novel by Suburra resumes in a certain sense, and one could almost say it is a “spiritual” sequel, of one of the best-seller “Italian style“most popular in recent years: that is Criminal novel, of which he does not share only the author (Criminal novel is written by De Cataldo), but also cross references and small plot details.

But what do the novel by Suburra and the TV series of the same name? Many characters, first of all. Several protagonists whose exploits we discovered in the TV show can also be found in the pages of the book, even if not all are present, and above all, many of the stories of the series are different from those of the novel. However, what undoubtedly unites the two media is the intent to tell the reality of what happens in the capital, but which is often not reported, to bring to light a reality of what was subsequently defined as the “Middle world“, and if what fans of the series are looking for is precisely the aspect of crime inherent in the most unsuspected environments and the intrigues that derive from it, they will not be disappointed by the novel, which we highly recommend.

As we leave you our review of Suburra 3, the ball passes to you: did you know the novel by Suburra? Did you like it?