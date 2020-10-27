who would win between Patriot and Superman? Let’s talk about!

The most popular series of the moment is The Boys which has just masterfully concluded its second season. The success of audiences and critics has been evident but, although the show has, with little doubt, received a confirmation for its third cycle of episodes, to see The Boys 3 on our screens some time will have to pass.

While waiting to discover the new adventures that await us in one of the craziest and most politically incorrect shows we have ever witnessed, in recent days an argument has held the bench among the fans of the TV series: who could win in one clash between Patriot and Superman? Let’s try to find out together today.

It all started a few days ago, when a splendid video on YouTube showed us a hypothetical clash between Patriot and Superman, and since that moment the speculations on the internet about which was the most powerful superhero have depopulated on the web. To understand who could have the upper hand in such an epic battle, it seems fair to list all the factors that could come into play.

Let’s start with the powers: from this point of view, in reality, the situation could see a draw. The character played on the TV show by Antony Starr in fact, presents most of the most iconic powers ofMan of Steel, including the ability to fly, super strength, X-ray vision, and the ability to fire powerful lasers between the eyes. Of course, Superman over the years has accustomed us to a series of powers that Patriot does not seem to have, such as frozen breath, but it is absolutely not to be excluded that also Homelander may have some tricks up his sleeve. The only distinction, from this point of view, could be that Patriot was created in the laboratory while Kal-El possesses its powers from birth. Could this make a difference? In a small way, perhaps.

And what about the weaknesses? In this case, we enter rather uncertain terrain. On the one hand, Superman’s weakness is well known and represented by Kryptonite, a very rare mineral, but not impossible to find. As for Patriot, things get more complex. In the TV series we know of no physical weaknesses of the character, but it could be said that his weaknesses relate to his complex psychology: for example, his son Ryan (Cameron Crovetti), or his problems with female figures that Freud he would have called “Oedipus complex”. Superman could focus on these characteristics to psychologically weaken the character.

One thing, however, should be remembered: the huge difference between the characters of the two characters. Patriot would have no problem playing dirty and doing anything in his power (or not) to take down the character who has the face of Henry Cavill, and this could be a significant strategic advantage.

To conclude, it is difficult to say a priori who could win in a clash of this magnitude, we believe that everything depends on the motivations that guide the two characters, and on the possibility of breaking through (or not) in the weaknesses of their opponent. If, however, we were forced to choose a winner, we are convinced that, in some way, Patriot would be able to win. Maybe, however, not in a non-definitive way, and that could open up future clashes between the two. And, as the crossover between the characters of The Boys and the iconic heroes of DC Comics continues, our hope is to one day be able to witness a battle of this magnitude.

What do you think of it? Who would prevail in a confrontation between Homelander and Man of Steel? Let us know in the comments section!