Who won the Voice Kids Mexico 2019?

Yesterday the reality show final was held La Voz Kids Mexico 2019, and Roberto Xavier, from the Lucero team, was crowned the winner of the competition.

Robertito, as they said to him of affection, interpreted songs of Mexican regional style, however, in the final he sang Medicine a theme of the urban genre, next to his partner María José and the Brazilian singer Anitta.

"I know they are not accustomed to singing urban, their genre is Mexican regional, but if you can," said the interpreter of Contatinho

Meanwhile, the small Nicole Florencia and Mónica Plehn of the team led by the Spanish singer Melendi, shared the stage with the Colombian Sebastián Yatra and sang the song There is no one else.

Meanwhile, Carlos Rivera competed with Moisés Habib and Mario Girón, who performed Anything else next to the exvocalista of the Fifth Station, Natalia Jiménez.

Then the individual presentations began and Nicole, from the Melendi team, sang Against Gravity, while his opponent Monica took the stage with his ukulele to sing Close to you

Then the competitors of the interpreter of I will Survive, and Roberto Cantó tell me by Julión Álvarez and the second finalist María José competed with the subject The Pizpiretaby Angela Aguilar.

Moisés and Mario from Carlos Rivera's team were the last ones to take the stage of The voice Kids, and the first one sang the song My way, while the second delighted those present with the song of Michael Bublé, Feeling Good

Monica, Roberto and Mario passed to the final; each one sang with their respective coach, then interpreted the theme they presented at their audition.