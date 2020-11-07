Who wins the Dragon Ball Super Power Tournament? The ending of the epic saga

The anime of Dragon Ball Super managed to recover with the final saga, that of the Tournament of Power. By the will of the two Zeno, all universes currently existing in the world except the four strongest were to take part in this manifestation. The reason was that there were too many weak universes that the Zenos had bored with.

Goku, Vegeta, Gohan and all their other companions were then forced to participate in the Tournament of Power. In front of them were the enemies of the other universes: Kale and Caulifla, Hit, Toppo, and above all Jiren. Notably the white alien managed to put in serious difficulty the protagonists of Dragon Ball Super.

With one battle after another, the weakest contenders were eliminated as well as their universes, in the end only universe 7 remained, or that of Goku and his companions, and universe 11, that of the unbeatable Jiren. After an exceptional fight, Goku and Freeza managed to throw Jiren out of the ring. They lost all three, but with this gesture the last one left in the universal ring was # 17. The android then consoled himself with his prize, that is, being able to make a wish with the Super Dragon Balls.

# 17 brought everything back to the way it was before by restoring the universes the Zeno erased during the Tournament of Power. You remembered this ending of the Dragon Ball Super anime?