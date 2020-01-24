Who will you call in 2020? To Ghostbusters! The saga is back!

In 1989, the director Ivan Reitman said goodbye to one of the most emblematic sagas of the 80s: that year he premiered 'The Ghostbusters II', the second part of the 1984. Afterwards, Reitman has continued his career a few more titles as director, and many more as producer. Your son, Jason Reitman, He has followed in the footsteps of Dad and now has titles such as 'Juno', 'Up in the air', 'Tully' or 'The candidate' among his filmography.
In January it was clear that this filmmaker was following his father's legacy and that he had been secretly preparing a continuation of 'Ghostbusters'. And it has caught us all by surprise … Or not? After all, the remakes, continuations and returns to titles of the 80s and 90s have been quite common. In fact the saga already has a reboot, directed by Paul Feig. However, he was not very well accepted and did not make a buoyant number at the box office. It seems that the public, as usual, loves the originals and stories of his childhood. Nostalgia likes, what are you going to do.
Also, this may not be the last installment of the franchise. Dan aykroyd He said he has a plot for a prequel; it would tell how Venkman, Egon and Ray met. It is not known if he will finally see the light on film or television. We will be pending. Meanwhile, let's go to the story that concerns us now.
1. 'Ghostbusters 3' Release Date
Sony had placed the return of the Ghostbusters in the summer of next year, specifically the arrival in the halls is planned toJuly 2020. Finally, the date is in On August 21. So we still have to wait for this return of nostalgia.
2. 'Ghostbusters 3' Synopsis
The filmmaker takes up the story left by Reitman father, so the new installment will be a continuation of that of 1989, skipping the reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie jones, Kristen Wiig Y Melissa McCarthy . "I have a lot of respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and I would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the path of the original movie"declared the filmmaker.
The new installment has been known at the beginning with this name: 'Ghostbusters 2020'. Let it be clear that it is a continuation but now. Anyway, it seems that the official title of the film will be 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', which in Spain it has been titled as 'Ghostbusters: Beyond'.
According to the first sources that have come out, the film will feature two boys and two teenage girls. Now we know more details about the protagonists who are writing Reitman with Gil Kenan. These are the descriptions of the four protagonists:
– NO NAME (Male protagonist 1): 13 year old boy. A conspiracy theorist with a lot of interest in fantasy.
– NO NAME (Female protagonist 1): 12 year old girl. A science girl who has trouble relating to others on an emotional level, and with difficulties in understanding feelings and is not aware of how painful her comments can be sometimes.
– NO NAME (Male protagonist 2): 12 year old boy. Slender, pale, dark hair, penetrating blue eyes, aquiline features, high cheekbones, retracted. He is prodigious, bright, witty, stubborn and remains playful despite the difficulties. He is also a brilliant thinker under pressure, feels comfortable with technology and has great ease in solving problems.
– NO NAME (Female protagonist 2): 13 year old girl. Fun lover, a little hollow head. Always curious, delighted and stunned.
If so, these characters would have a great resemblance to the original protagonists: the first with the character of Ray (Dan aykroyd), or the first girl with Egon (Harold ramis). And the personality of the latter does not remember that of Venkan (Bill murray)? Maybe the protagonists could be the grandchildren of the originals of 1984. But for now we will have to wait to verify that relationship.
Given the first data, many already relate this third part to the series 'Stranger Things'. Why? For the first unofficial synopsis that has leaked: it is said, the new plot will focus on a family that moves to a small city, where they will discover more about themselves and the secrets of that place. A premise that sounds very much in the line of the Netflix series.
From what Aykroyd said in an interview, the new movie could be scary. Although we do not know to what extent it will be terror or not. The actor has also said that the connection between the new and previous film is surprising. Jason said in an interview that with this project he intended to honor his father with a new history of the universe he created. On top of that, I had in mind what the feeling of putting on a proton backpack would look like, and that is what I wanted to reflect. Want to see her?
In addition now the possible new title has been leaked: According to the latest reports, the film will be called 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'. Translated in Spanish will be 'Ghostbusters: Beyond'.
Little by little it is known who will be in this continuation. However, the reaction of Aykroyd and Hudson has been positive. The original cast has read the new plot. Sigourney Weaver was the first to confirm that she would be. Reitman warned that the originals would be at the Ghostbusters fan fest, although they don't know if it will be a cameo or they will be very present in the new story. Y Rick Moranis? There are many who want to see the Canadian as Louis. And one of the most anticipated answers was whether Bill Murray would be or not. And yes, it will be.
Those that surely will not be are the protagonists of Feig, especially after the reactions of Leslie Jones on Twitter. Own Paul Feig He has also given his opinion on this continuation, stating that although he respects what Reitman does a lot, he is sorry that the 2016 team does not return the load. However, due to the losses caused by the tape at Sony, it will be difficult to see the girls again.
Although so far nothing has been said officially, the actor of 'Stranger Things', Finn Wolfhard would be in talks with Sony to be part of the cast, and Carrie coon ('The Leftlovers') too. As anticipated, the plot would focus on a single mother and her son, and the two interpreters would be responsible for giving them life. As we said at the beginning, the Netflix series is very close to the new movie.
The actress seen in 'Captain Marvel', 'Yo, Tonya' or 'The Curse of Hill House', McKenna Grace, is one of the protagonists of the movie. The actress will play Coon's other daughter, and therefore Wolfhard's sister.
Also adds Paul Rudd, who notified him on social networks. Now we know that the actor will play a teacher who comes to the town because mysterious earthquakes have been happening. He will also be a pretty funny character, so Ivan Reitman said.
4. 'Ghostbusters 3' Trailer
The project was barely known … And there was already a teaser trailer! The director shared it on his Twitter account shortly after the news.
"I found the car", he said in reference to Ecto-1. We will have to wait to see the relationship of the famous car with the new plot.
Then came the news of the trailer, which has finally arrived. The first advance offers details of the relationship between the predecessors and the new one. At the beginning of this news you have the official trailer.
5. 'Ghostbusters 3' Images
At the moment there is a teaser poster of the Reitman movie, where Ecto-1 returns to prominence. For now there are no more details.
At least it leaves us one thing clear: you know who you are going to call.
And we also know the new family. This photo gathers the family in front of the camera with the one behind.
Filming has been taking place in Canada and from there they have been arriving little by little images of the film.
We still have to wait to learn more details.
What will the new Ghostbusters bring us? In August we will know!
