Who will you call in 2020? To Ghostbusters! The saga is back!

Sony Pictures

2. 'Ghostbusters 3' Synopsis

The filmmaker takes up the story left by Reitman father, so the new installment will be a continuation of that of 1989, skipping the reboot starring Kate McKinnon, Leslie jones, Kristen Wiig Y Melissa McCarthy . "I have a lot of respect for what Paul created with those brilliant actresses, and I would love to see more stories from them. However, this new movie will follow the path of the original movie"declared the filmmaker.

The new installment has been known at the beginning with this name: 'Ghostbusters 2020'. Let it be clear that it is a continuation but now. Anyway, it seems that the official title of the film will be 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife', which in Spain it has been titled as 'Ghostbusters: Beyond'.

According to the first sources that have come out, the film will feature two boys and two teenage girls. Now we know more details about the protagonists who are writing Reitman with Gil Kenan. These are the descriptions of the four protagonists:

– NO NAME (Male protagonist 1): 13 year old boy. A conspiracy theorist with a lot of interest in fantasy.

– NO NAME (Female protagonist 1): 12 year old girl. A science girl who has trouble relating to others on an emotional level, and with difficulties in understanding feelings and is not aware of how painful her comments can be sometimes.

– NO NAME (Male protagonist 2): 12 year old boy. Slender, pale, dark hair, penetrating blue eyes, aquiline features, high cheekbones, retracted. He is prodigious, bright, witty, stubborn and remains playful despite the difficulties. He is also a brilliant thinker under pressure, feels comfortable with technology and has great ease in solving problems.

– NO NAME (Female protagonist 2): 13 year old girl. Fun lover, a little hollow head. Always curious, delighted and stunned.

If so, these characters would have a great resemblance to the original protagonists: the first with the character of Ray (Dan aykroyd), or the first girl with Egon (Harold ramis). And the personality of the latter does not remember that of Venkan (Bill murray)? Maybe the protagonists could be the grandchildren of the originals of 1984. But for now we will have to wait to verify that relationship.

Given the first data, many already relate this third part to the series 'Stranger Things'. Why? For the first unofficial synopsis that has leaked: it is said, the new plot will focus on a family that moves to a small city, where they will discover more about themselves and the secrets of that place. A premise that sounds very much in the line of the Netflix series.