who will win and who should win in the television series categories

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

There is nothing left for Hollywood to dress again and present us with the ceremony of delivery of the Golden Globes 2020, organized by the Foreign Press Association in Hollywood. Ricky Gervais will be in charge of presenting some prizes that we will follow live (we will tell you how) in what the Magi arrive in the early hours of January 5 to 6 (Spanish time).

Yesterday we were reviewing the categories of cinema and today we have to watch television with our particular commitment to who will win, who should and who could win the 2020 Golden Globes.

Best Supporting Actress

Who will win : Helena Bonham-Carter ('The Crown')

: Helena Bonham-Carter ('The Crown') Who could win : Meryl Streep ('Big Little Lies')

: Meryl Streep ('Big Little Lies') Who do I want to win?: Meryl Streep

Curious confrontation between two piece of actresses who have landed in their respective series to have fun. Above all, the interpreter of Díscola Princesa Margarita in the Netflix series.

We cannot forget that Streep is the cornerstone that has sustained season 2 from 'Big Little Lies' with his role. The third in discord is competed between Patricia Arquette for 'The Act' and Toni Collette for 'Creedme', both roles.

Best Supporting Actor

Who will win : Andrew Scott ('Fleabag')

: Andrew Scott ('Fleabag') Who could win : Kieran Culkin ('Succession')

: Kieran Culkin ('Succession') Who do I want to win?: Andrew Scott ('Fleabag')

Let's not deny it the macizorro priest of season 2 of 'Fleabag' is an ideal caramelito for the voters of the Hollywood press awards. And, taking into account his none at Emmy, his chances are high.

On the other hand Kieran Culkin is presented as the second option Thanks to his good work in 'Succession', although, for me, Stellan Skarsgård and his 'Chernobyl' are up close.

Best actress in miniseries or television movie

Who will win : Michelle Williams ('Fosse / Verdon')

: Michelle Williams ('Fosse / Verdon') Who could win : Merritt Wever ('Believe Me')

: Merritt Wever ('Believe Me') Who do I want to win?: Joey King ('The Act')

Taking a look at the category, it seems like a lot would have to change the universe to that the wonder of Williams does not take a new award for his role like Gwen Verdon, that this conjunction of stars (movie star petting him on television) that he likes so much.

On the other hand while My personal bet is Joey King, because I have not taken it out of my mind since I saw 'The Act' half a year ago, Wever in 'Believe Me' is a sensational role that can have many ballots to snatch the award from Williams.

Best actor in miniseries or television movie

Who will win : Russell Crowe ('The loudest voice')

: Russell Crowe ('The loudest voice') Who could win : Jared Harris ('Chernobyl')

: Jared Harris ('Chernobyl') Who do I want to win?: Jared Harris

The same could apply to the male category. Crowe being there and his transformation into FOX News mogul Roger Aisles have little to do the rest of the candidates … unless they give it to the magnificent Jared Harris, who carried the weight of the best miniseries of the year.

Best miniseries

Which one will win: 'Chernobyl'

'Chernobyl' Which one could win: 'Believe me'

'Believe me' Which one do I want to win: 'Chernobyl'

With the endorsement of having been awarded in the 2019 Emmy for best miniseries, 'Chernobyl' could also be crowned in the foreign press awards. It is the one that makes the most noise, the one that convinces the most and the HBO seal still has a lot of power.

However, 'Believe me' is sensational and could be a consolation prize for not having nominated even to the only Netflix miniseries capable of shading HBO's: 'That's how they see us'.

Best actress in comedy or musical

Who will win : Phoebe Waller-Bridge ('Fleabag')

: Phoebe Waller-Bridge ('Fleabag') Who could win : Rachel Brosnahan ('The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel')

: Rachel Brosnahan ('The Wonderful Mrs. Maisel') Who do I want to win?: Phoebe Waller-Bridge ('Fleabag')

Mind you, I don't rule out here that Kirsten Dunst gives us the capital surprise when the award for starring 'Becoming God in Florida' rises. And Brosnahan is very dear and her Maisel is in top form. But having been the year of Phoebe Waller-Bridge it is supposed that the screenwriter, creator, producer and fashion actress takes the balloon.

Best actor in comedy or musical

Who will win : Bill Hader ('Barry')

: Bill Hader ('Barry') Who could win : Ben Platt ('The Politician')

: Ben Platt ('The Politician') Who do I want to win?: Bill Hader

This is one of the categories that has cost me the most to decide. On the one hand, if Bill Hader didn't win last year it was because of Michael Douglas and his 'Kominsky Method' and this year I don't think they are so daring to repeat the play again … or do they?

If we eliminate Douglas, the rest of the opponents have interesting possibilities. So much that anything could happen:will opt for another movie star Like Paul Rudd and 'How to live with yourself' or will they pull for a newer face? In that case, Ben Platt, protagonist of 'The Politician' is the best option … but beware of Ramy Youssef, his series has been much loved by the press.

Best comedy or musical

Which one will win: 'Fleabag'

'Fleabag' Which one could win: 'The Politician'

'The Politician' Which one do I want to win: 'Barry'

I'm sorry for 'Barry', but 'Fleabag'. And look that the HBO series deserves everything and more, but how giant the Waller-Bridge phenomenon is It makes the other one have the losing battle.

On the other hand, 'The Politician' is the typical new series that the Golden Globes like to reward, so Ryan Murphy's dramedia could win the award above the veterans.

Best actress in drama

Who will win : Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show')

: Jennifer Aniston ('The Morning Show') Who could win : Olivia Colman ('The Crown')

: Olivia Colman ('The Crown') Who do I want to win?: Olivia Colman

It is clear that 'The Morning Show' is the favorite Apple TV + series for the Hollywood press. Come on, as soon as it is something about the industry they have enough travel. But, although it is not as good as we would like, it has its best trick in Jennifer Aniston, the queen of the series and an actress who falls a lot of attention, so it is very tempting.

But for queens we have Olivia Colman, with his magnificent work in the third season of 'The Crown'. She is nominated for that series, but remember that she is also the great stepmother of Fleabag and, in addition, she already triumphed in the last season of awards thanks to 'The favorite'.

Best actor in drama

Who will win : Brian Cox ('Succession')

: Brian Cox ('Succession') Who could win : Billy Porter ('Pose')

: Billy Porter ('Pose') Who do I want to win?: Rami Malek ('Mr. Robot')

Following the thread of the press favorites, there is also 'Succession', whose media attention in the season 2 has increased considerably compared to the first. Brian Cox is the soul of the series and deserved winner. Although it will not be easy considering that the character of Billy Porter has been the highlight of 2019.

On the other hand, in the heart of the seriéfilo there is something that you want the last season of 'Mr. Robot 'reward Rami Malek as a tribute

Best drama

Which one will win: 'Succession'

'Succession' Which one could win: 'The Morning Show'

'The Morning Show' Which one do I want to win: 'The Crown'

And we go to the final combat. And high combat because, although in terms of quality 'Succession' wins with difference to 'The Morning Show', the tendency to consider new series and that the Apple series has been so followed and analyzed during its broadcast, apart from narrating a theme so hot makes her an ideal candidate.

So far our television review. Are you agree? Who should win these Golden Globes?