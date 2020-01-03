who will win and who should win in the movie categories

Share it:

The January 5 The 77th Golden Globe Awards will take place, which will be delivered at The Beverly Hilton hotel in California at a gala will be presented by Ricky Gervais, which already raised blisters at the 2014 gala. The humorist known for his bad baba rgo to boiling oil to a gala that was starting to get cold.

The cinematographic categories This year they have some surprise opportunities in the Balloons. The separate subcategories for the best drama Y the best comedy or musical, they increase possibilities so that the victories of that night accumulate advantage to convince some of Oscar voters They are already close. These are our predictions for the film awards, for those of television you can follow the publications under the Golden Globes 2020 label.

Best movie: drama

Who will win: 'The Irish'

Who should win: '1917'

Being a drama an appropriate topic could be divorce and the script, acting and direction of 'Story of a marriage'I could get it, but' 1917 'also adds technical prowess and pure cinema, eliminating the desktop film factor from the equation,'Joker'He has been losing his bellows for the wars around him, the Popes a rarity and the Sam Mendes **** movie too recent, so'the Irish', accumulates integers, serving to reward both Scorsese like Netflix, for the considerable effort in producing good cinema in 2019.

Best Movie: Musical or Comedy

Who will win: 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'

Who should win: 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'

Split categories gives Tarantino a lot of advantage. While his film is almost a masterpiece, Hitler's comedy of Taika Waititi It's eccentric and a little bit, 'Back knives'It works well as a late Saturday fun, but you forget more easily than you Rian johnson believe and Dolemite It belongs to those pure comedies that usually slip into the hands of the awards. 'Rocketman'He has it raw after Queen's coup in 2019.

Best address

Martin Scorsese, The Irish

Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasites

Sam Mendes, 1917

Todd Phillips, Joker

Who will win: Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasites'

Who should win: Quentin Tarantino, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

It is likely that Bong Joon Ho go home with a balloon at best foreign language film and the best director, as it did Alfonso Cuaron last year with 'Rome'. It may depend on what comes out in a better movie, but 'Parasites'It suffers a little from the fashion effect and in its realization there is nothing that has not been seen in recent Korean cinema. That Tarantino does not have a jackpot as director in the United States is ridiculous, but it is that his last film is light years from Ho's.

Best actress in drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Charlize Theron, The Scandal

Saoirse Ronan, Little Women

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Story of a Marriage

Who will win: Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'

Who should win: Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'

Although Johansson has an opportunity here in this category, the radical immersion of Zellweger It is more than worthy of the prize, but it also represents one of those returns to the scene that they usually like in Hollywood, so everything points towards it.

Best actor in drama

Christian Bale, Le Mans 66

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Jonathan Pryce, The Two Potatoes

Adam Driver, Story of a marriage

Who will win: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Who should win: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory

Flags and Driver they are bright in their papers, but although Driver is making noise because of his many roles, have not yet been given a movie to shine on his own. In addition, Banderas deserves it for his entire career but there are very likely to win Phoenix. Don't reward something to 'Joker'It would be weird and the whole weight of the film is yours. Of course, he lost so many kilos and is the classic case of an actor who leaves his health that he likes to reward in North America.

Best actress in comedy or musical

Awkwafina, The Farewell

Beanie Feldstein, Super Nerds

Ana de Armas, daggers from behind

Emma Thompson, Late Night

Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?

Who will win: Awkwafina, The Farewell

Who should win: Ana de Armas, daggers from behind

De Armas is the best of Johnson's movie and, in addition, she has surprised demonstrating that she is not the pretty face without talent where many wanted to label her, but Awkwafina She is the favorite here: a light comedy actress, until recently, rapper who fits well in her category, in addition to having an emerging popularity.

Best actor in comedy or musical

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Eddie Murphy, I am Dolemite

Daniel Craig, Daggers in the back

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit

Who will win: Eddie Murphy, I am Dolemite

Who should win: Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

DiCaprio has convinced even those who have not just seen him in comedy. Perfect as Tarantino's tontorrón cowboy actor, he will have to fight back's narrative Eddie murphy that seems strong, and that would be the only prize to 'I am Dolemite '.

Best Supporting Actress

Jennifer Lopez, Wall Street Scammers

Laura Dern, Story of a marriage

Margot Robbie, The Scandal

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Annette Bening, The Report

Who will win: Jennifer Lopez, Wall Street Scammers

Who should win: Jennifer Lopez, Wall Street Scammers

One of the best interpretations in López's career. He has physical work, is dazzling and, under all the brilliance he lets see a human being with layers. In addition, the movie was a small phenomenon You can receive your prize.

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Al Pacino, The Irish

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Joe Pesci, The Irish

Anthony Hopkins, The Two Potatoes

Who will win: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Who should win: Brad Pitt or Joe Pesci for The Irish

Pitt does one of his best roles in three decades and so far does not have Oscar in functions also composes a magnetic character, Pesci and Pacino are stellar in 'the Irish', but Pesci gets out of his typical hysterical and ends up eclipsing others.

Best screenplay

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Story of a marriage

The two potatoes

Parasites

the Irish

Who will win: Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Who should win: Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

If the last three years are an indication of something, the script winner also took home the best film award , then the prize should be for Tarantino, in addition to not winning direction or film, this is his usual consolation prize.

Best soundtrack

Thomas Newman, 1917

Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Randy Newman, Story of a marriage

Alexandre Desplat, Little Women

Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn

Who will win: Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Who should win: Thomas Newman, 1917

The soundtrack of Thomas Newman for the epic of the First World War of Sam Mendes it's a perfect combination for Roger Deakins' photography to capture the physical and emotional horror of war, but 'Joker' It smells of a void of important awards that can complete these minor categories.

Non-English speaking movie

Who will win: Parasites

Who should win: Portrait of a woman on fire

The thriller and comedy mix of Bong Joon Ho It seems the favorite to win and is already the movie is the favorite of almost everyone in Hollywood, including the HFPA, but there are less obvious and better cinema options like 'Pain and Glory' and above all 'Portrait of a woman on fire'.

Best animated movie

Who will win: Toy Story 4

Who should win: Mr. Link The lost origin

The sweet Mister Link is the only one who stars in something that is not a sequel or a remake, but that doesn't usually matter, too, 'Toy Story 4'would follow a tradition in the franchise, which already has two, and it would not be strange when Tom Hanks receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and 25 years have passed since the original made history as the first animated film entirely by computer.