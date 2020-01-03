who will win and who should win in the movie categories

The January 5 The 77th Golden Globe Awards will take place, which will be delivered at The Beverly Hilton hotel in California at a gala will be presented by Ricky Gervais, which already raised blisters at the 2014 gala. The humorist known for his bad baba rgo to boiling oil to a gala that was starting to get cold.
The cinematographic categories This year they have some surprise opportunities in the Balloons. The separate subcategories for the best drama Y the best comedy or musical, they increase possibilities so that the victories of that night accumulate advantage to convince some of Oscar voters They are already close. These are our predictions for the film awards, for those of television you can follow the publications under the Golden Globes 2020 label.
Best movie: drama
Who will win: 'The Irish'
Who should win: '1917'
Being a drama an appropriate topic could be divorce and the script, acting and direction of 'Story of a marriage'I could get it, but' 1917 'also adds technical prowess and pure cinema, eliminating the desktop film factor from the equation,'Joker'He has been losing his bellows for the wars around him, the Popes a rarity and the Sam Mendes **** movie too recent, so'the Irish', accumulates integers, serving to reward both Scorsese like Netflix, for the considerable effort in producing good cinema in 2019.
Best Movie: Musical or Comedy
Who will win: 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'
Who should win: 'Once upon a time in Hollywood'
Split categories gives Tarantino a lot of advantage. While his film is almost a masterpiece, Hitler's comedy of Taika Waititi It's eccentric and a little bit, 'Back knives'It works well as a late Saturday fun, but you forget more easily than you Rian johnson believe and Dolemite It belongs to those pure comedies that usually slip into the hands of the awards. 'Rocketman'He has it raw after Queen's coup in 2019.
Best address
- Martin Scorsese, The Irish
- Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Bong Joon-ho, Parasites
- Sam Mendes, 1917
- Todd Phillips, Joker
Who will win: Bong Joon-ho, 'Parasites'
Who should win: Quentin Tarantino, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'
It is likely that Bong Joon Ho go home with a balloon at best foreign language film and the best director, as it did Alfonso Cuaron last year with 'Rome'. It may depend on what comes out in a better movie, but 'Parasites'It suffers a little from the fashion effect and in its realization there is nothing that has not been seen in recent Korean cinema. That Tarantino does not have a jackpot as director in the United States is ridiculous, but it is that his last film is light years from Ho's.
Best actress in drama
- Renée Zellweger, Judy
- Charlize Theron, The Scandal
- Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
- Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
- Scarlett Johansson, Story of a Marriage
Who will win: Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'
Who should win: Renée Zellweger, 'Judy'
Although Johansson has an opportunity here in this category, the radical immersion of Zellweger It is more than worthy of the prize, but it also represents one of those returns to the scene that they usually like in Hollywood, so everything points towards it.
Best actor in drama
- Christian Bale, Le Mans 66
- Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
- Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
- Jonathan Pryce, The Two Potatoes
- Adam Driver, Story of a marriage
Who will win: Joaquin Phoenix, Joker
Who should win: Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Flags and Driver they are bright in their papers, but although Driver is making noise because of his many roles, have not yet been given a movie to shine on his own. In addition, Banderas deserves it for his entire career but there are very likely to win Phoenix. Don't reward something to 'Joker'It would be weird and the whole weight of the film is yours. Of course, he lost so many kilos and is the classic case of an actor who leaves his health that he likes to reward in North America.
Best actress in comedy or musical
- Awkwafina, The Farewell
- Beanie Feldstein, Super Nerds
- Ana de Armas, daggers from behind
- Emma Thompson, Late Night
- Cate Blanchett, Where’d You Go, Bernadette?
Who will win: Awkwafina, The Farewell
Who should win: Ana de Armas, daggers from behind
De Armas is the best of Johnson's movie and, in addition, she has surprised demonstrating that she is not the pretty face without talent where many wanted to label her, but Awkwafina She is the favorite here: a light comedy actress, until recently, rapper who fits well in her category, in addition to having an emerging popularity.
Best actor in comedy or musical
- Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
- Eddie Murphy, I am Dolemite
- Daniel Craig, Daggers in the back
- Taron Egerton, Rocketman
- Roman Griffin Davis, Jojo Rabbit
Who will win: Eddie Murphy, I am Dolemite
Who should win: Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
DiCaprio has convinced even those who have not just seen him in comedy. Perfect as Tarantino's tontorrón cowboy actor, he will have to fight back's narrative Eddie murphy that seems strong, and that would be the only prize to 'I am Dolemite '.
Best Supporting Actress
- Jennifer Lopez, Wall Street Scammers
- Laura Dern, Story of a marriage
- Margot Robbie, The Scandal
- Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
- Annette Bening, The Report
Who will win: Jennifer Lopez, Wall Street Scammers
Who should win: Jennifer Lopez, Wall Street Scammers
One of the best interpretations in López's career. He has physical work, is dazzling and, under all the brilliance he lets see a human being with layers. In addition, the movie was a small phenomenon You can receive your prize.
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Al Pacino, The Irish
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Joe Pesci, The Irish
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Potatoes
Who will win: Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Who should win: Brad Pitt or Joe Pesci for The Irish
Pitt does one of his best roles in three decades and so far does not have Oscar in functions also composes a magnetic character, Pesci and Pacino are stellar in 'the Irish', but Pesci gets out of his typical hysterical and ends up eclipsing others.
Best screenplay
- Once upon a time in Hollywood
- Story of a marriage
- The two potatoes
- Parasites
- the Irish
Who will win: Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Who should win: Quentin Tarantino for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
If the last three years are an indication of something, the script winner also took home the best film award , then the prize should be for Tarantino, in addition to not winning direction or film, this is his usual consolation prize.
Best soundtrack
- Thomas Newman, 1917
- Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
- Randy Newman, Story of a marriage
- Alexandre Desplat, Little Women
- Daniel Pemberton, Motherless Brooklyn
Who will win: Hildur Guonadottir, Joker
Who should win: Thomas Newman, 1917
The soundtrack of Thomas Newman for the epic of the First World War of Sam Mendes it's a perfect combination for Roger Deakins' photography to capture the physical and emotional horror of war, but 'Joker' It smells of a void of important awards that can complete these minor categories.
Non-English speaking movie
Who will win: Parasites
Who should win: Portrait of a woman on fire
The thriller and comedy mix of Bong Joon Ho It seems the favorite to win and is already the movie is the favorite of almost everyone in Hollywood, including the HFPA, but there are less obvious and better cinema options like 'Pain and Glory' and above all 'Portrait of a woman on fire'.
Best animated movie
Who will win: Toy Story 4
Who should win: Mr. Link The lost origin
The sweet Mister Link is the only one who stars in something that is not a sequel or a remake, but that doesn't usually matter, too, 'Toy Story 4'would follow a tradition in the franchise, which already has two, and it would not be strange when Tom Hanks receives the Cecil B. DeMille Award, and 25 years have passed since the original made history as the first animated film entirely by computer.
