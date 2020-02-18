Who will star in the new Dark Universe movie?

Share it:

After a few difficult years, it seems that Universal's classic monsters are finally making a real comeback. The study's decision to reinvent some of its most iconic characters with action-oriented projects failed on its first attempt after the box office's disappointment and criticism of 'The Mummy' in 2017, demonstrating that Universal had made a big mistake for Run much sooner than expected.

In that attempt of the company to follow the steps of Marvel with its universe, they had actors of the stature of Russell Crowe, Angelina Jolie, Javier Bardem or Johnny Depp in addition to Tom cruise for franchise projects. However, everything stood still after seeing the results of the 2017 film.

Now the monsters are being approached in a completely different way. 'The invisible man' will hit theaters, and there are several other interesting projects that are underway, including the 'Dark army' he is writing Paul Feig, or even rumors that John Krasinski could be involved with a version of 'Frankenstein's Bride'.

The focus on less expensive projects, driven by filmmakers, is a much better way to adapt characters that have existed for decades, if not centuries, and restructure them to this day,

Now, the web We Got This Covered comment on the new rumor that has reached their sources, which involves one of the great actors in Hollywood in a future movie of the monsters of Universal. And the actor in particular is none other than Ryan Gosling, who would be the protagonist of one of Universal's developing monster movies. Now, which one would it be? It is not known at the moment.

The 39-year-old actor has not made a film since 'First Man'. In the event that these rumors were a reality, it would be a considered support for this new group of films that Universal intends to relaunch. Will he be the next protagonist after Elisabeth Moss in 'The invisible man'? We will be aware of the news.